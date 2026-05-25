US Stock Market Holiday Today: Are NYSE And NASDAQ Closed On Monday, May 25 For Memorial Day 2026?

US Stock Market Holiday: Wall Street will remain closed for trading on Monday, May 25 as the Unites States observes Memorial Day today.

According to US Stock Market Holiday Schedule, both the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq are scheduled to be closed on Monday, May 25. Trading will resume on Tuesday, May 26.

What Is Memorial Day?

Observed on the last Monday of May, Memorial Day is federal holiday to mourn and honour deceased service men and women in the United Stated. The observance began as Decoration Day when flowers were placed on graves of the fallen, with the first national celebration held at Arlington National Cemetery, May 30, 1868. At the turn of the century, it was designated as Memorial Day. In 1971, federal law changed the observance to the last Monday in May.

When Is US Stock Market Closed Next?

Apart from weekend holidays, the Wall Street will observe the next trading holiday on June 19 for Juneteenth, a federal holiday celebrated annually to commemorate the emancipation of enslaved African Americans.

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US Stock Market Holidays - Full List



The US stock market is typically closed on weekends and 10 annual federal holidays.

Check full list of stock market holidays for 2026 -

January 1, Thursday - New Year's Day

January 19, Monday - Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

February 16, Monday - Washington's Birthday

April 3, Friday - Good Friday

May 25, Monday - Memorial Day

June 19, Friday - Juneteenth National Independence Day

July 3, Friday - Independence Day

September 7, Monday - Labor Day

November 26, Thursday - Thanksgiving Day

December 25, Friday - Christmas

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