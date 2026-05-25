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US Stock Market Holiday Today: Are NYSE And NASDAQ Closed On Monday, May 25 For Memorial Day 2026?

New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq are scheduled to be closed on Monday, May 25 for Memorial Day.

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US Stock Market Holiday Today: Are NYSE And NASDAQ Closed On Monday, May 25 For Memorial Day 2026?
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US Stock Market Holiday: Wall Street will remain closed for trading on Monday, May 25 as the Unites States observes Memorial Day today.
According to US Stock Market Holiday Schedule, both the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq are scheduled to be closed on Monday, May 25. Trading will resume on Tuesday, May 26.
What Is Memorial Day?
Observed on the last Monday of May, Memorial Day is federal holiday to mourn and honour deceased service men and women in the United Stated. The observance began as Decoration Day when flowers were placed on graves of the fallen, with the first national celebration held at Arlington National Cemetery, May 30, 1868. At the turn of the century, it was designated as Memorial Day. In 1971, federal law changed the observance to the last Monday in May.

When Is US Stock Market Closed Next?
Apart from weekend holidays, the Wall Street will observe the next trading holiday on June 19 for Juneteenth, a federal holiday celebrated annually to commemorate the emancipation of enslaved African Americans. 

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US Stock Market Holidays - Full List
 

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The US stock market is typically closed on weekends and 10 annual federal holidays.
Check full list of stock market holidays for 2026 -

  • January 1, Thursday - New Year's Day
  • January 19, Monday - Martin Luther King, Jr. Day
  • February 16, Monday - Washington's Birthday
  • April 3, Friday - Good Friday
  • May 25, Monday - Memorial Day
  • June 19, Friday - Juneteenth National Independence Day
  • July 3, Friday - Independence Day
  • September 7, Monday - Labor Day
  • November 26, Thursday - Thanksgiving Day
  • December 25, Friday - Christmas

ALSO READ: US Stock Market Today: Wall Street Bull Run Stays Unabated Despite Iran Uncertainty; Dow Hits New Record

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