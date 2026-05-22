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US Stock Market Today: Wall Street Bull Run Stays Unabated Despite Iran Uncertainty; Dow Hits New Record

The main Wall Street indices stayed agnostic to global headwinds, as they logged a climb despite oil prices firming up.

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US Stock Market Today: Wall Street Bull Run Stays Unabated Despite Iran Uncertainty; Dow Hits New Record
Image: Unsplash

Wall Street clocked another winning week after opening in the green on Friday despite uncertainty regarding the Iran war and rising crude oil prices. 

Dow Jones Industrial Average touched a fresh record high after jumping over 360 points and opened 0.72% higher at 50,649.21, S&P 500 opened 0.56% higher at 7,487.52 and tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index rose 0.60% to open at 25,452.24.

This is the eighth consecutive week of gains for the wider S&P 500, which rebounded from war induced lows sharply and rallied 18%. 

The bond market stabilised after a flurry of selloff that drove global yields to multi-year highs, driving treasury yields lower. The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined four basis points to 4.53%.

(This is a developing story)

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US Stock Market Today: Wall Street Bull Run Stays Unabated Despite Iran Uncertainty; Dow Hits New Record

US Stock Market Today: Wall Street Bull Run Stays Unabated Despite Iran Uncertainty; Dow Hits New Record

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