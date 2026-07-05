Odisha On High Alert As Bay Of Bengal Depression Intensifies; IMD Warns Of Flash Floods

A well-marked low-pressure area over the north-west Bay of Bengal has intensified into a depression, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to place all 30 districts of Odisha on high alert as the system continues to strengthen and move west-northwestwards towards the state's interior regions.

According to the IMD, the weather system is currently near the Odisha-West Bengal coast and is expected to move inland over the next 24 hours, bringing heavy to very heavy rainfall across large parts of the state. The system is likely to make landfall along the north Odisha coast, passing close to Balasore, as it advances further inland.

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The IMD has issued a red alert for five districts, Sambalpur, Angul, Boudh, Sonepur and Kandhamal, warning of isolated extremely heavy rainfall that could trigger flash floods and severe localised disruption. An orange alert has been issued for 19 districts, indicating the possibility of significant rain-related disruptions and the need for preparedness at the district level. The remaining six districts are under a yellow alert, with forecasts of light to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy spells.

Coastal districts have also been placed on alert, with rough to very rough sea conditions expected along the Odisha coastline. Wind speeds are forecast to range between 45-55 kmph, gusting up to 65 kmph. The low-pressure system will likely cause rough to very rough seas between July 5 and July 7, prompting authorities to advise fishermen against venturing out.

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Widespread heavy downpours lashed the state over the 24-hour period ending Sunday morning. Khajurpada in Kandhamal district recorded the highest rainfall at 276 mm, closely followed by Tureikela in Bolangir district with 264 mm. Urban centres also experienced substantial precipitation, with twin cities Cuttack and Bhubaneswar receiving 124.8 mm and 119.4 mm of rainfall, respectively, reported PTI.

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