Qatar Resumes Regular Maritime Navigation After Temporary Restrictions

Qatar has lifted the temporary restrictions on maritime navigation, allowing all categories of vessels to resume normal operations after last week's suspension on sailing and fishing boats.

In a statement issued on Sunday, Qatar's Ministry of Transport said all maritime vessels and ships are now permitted to operate normally.

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The ministry, however, urged operators and seafarers to strictly comply with the maritime regulations and safety instructions currently in force.

Authorities also advised sailors to ensure that all required safety equipment is available and in proper working condition before setting sail.

According to the ministry, these measures are intended to maintain the highest standards of safety and security for all maritime journeys.

The latest announcement reverses a June 29 advisory under which travel by sailing and fishing boats had been temporarily suspended until further notice.

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Commercial shipping operations were exempt from those restrictions and continued during the period.

The Qatari government did not specify the reason for imposing the temporary curbs on June 29.

However, the advisory came a day after authorities confirmed that a Qatari citizen had died after suffering injuries from shrapnel linked to military operations in the region.

While officials have not directly connected the two developments, the timing of the suspension coincided with heightened regional security concerns.

With the restrictions now lifted, maritime activities across the country are expected to return to normal, although the Ministry of Transport has reiterated that adherence to existing safety protocols remains mandatory to ensure secure navigation for all vessels operating in Qatari waters.

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