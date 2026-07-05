Next Round Of US-Iran Talks To Be Held At Islamabad On July 11: Report

Pakistan's capital, Islamabad, is likely to host the next round of technical negotiations between the United States and Iran on July 11, as diplomatic efforts to advance a broader peace framework in Middle east continue, according to reports.

According to a report by Dawn, “There are two possible venues for the technical talks — Islamabad and the Burgenstock resort in Switzerland. Islamabad, however, is the more likely option,” said one diplomatic source. The upcoming negotiations are expected to focus on Iran's nuclear programme, possible sanctions relief and the release of Iranian assets frozen overseas.

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The proposed talks follow the signing of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on June 18, under which Washington and Tehran agreed to pursue negotiations on Iran's nuclear programme, sanctions relief, maritime security and wider regional issues.

The MoU was followed by technical-level discussions in Switzerland on June 21, mediated by Pakistan and Qatar, with both sides committing to work towards a comprehensive agreement within a 60-day timeframe.

According to the report, Islamabad has emerged as the preferred venue for the next round of negotiations, although Switzerland's Burgenstock resort remains an alternative option. Diplomatic sources said a final decision on the venue is expected shortly.

The talks were delayed due to the state funeral ceremonies for Iran's late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Iranian officials have said the composition of Tehran's delegation will be announced after the ceremonies conclude.

Also on the agenda are regional security issues, specifically preserving the newly established ceasefire in Lebanon and ensuring stability and freedom of navigation through the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

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The technical discussions are expected to lay the groundwork for another round of high-level direct talks, likely to be held in Doha later this month, as both sides attempt to finalise a broader agreement aimed at reducing regional tensions and restoring long-term stability.

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