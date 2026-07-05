Beyond Probiotics: Better Gut Health Starts With Your Nervous System, Says Nutritionist — Here's Why

There are many who try to enhance their gut health by taking probiotics, fibre-rich foods or dietary supplements. While these can support digestion, experts say they may not be enough if the body's nervous system is under constant stress. According to nutritionist Deepsikha Jain, maintaining a well-regulated nervous system plays a key role in supporting a healthy digestive system.

How the Nervous System Affects Digestion

The parasympathetic nervous system is responsible for “rest and digest”, which Deepsikha Jain talks about in a recent Instagram video. When the system is activated, blood flow is directed towards the digestive organs, digestive enzymes operate at full capacity, and bowel movements are better coordinated.

However, when a person experiences long-term stress or has an unregulated nervous system, digestion can slow down. This may contribute to symptoms such as constipation, bloating, inflammation and overall digestive discomfort.

The Gut-Brain Connection

The nutritionist also pointed out the close link between the brain and the digestive system. The gut and brain communicate continuously through the gut-brain axis and the vagus nerve. Because of this connection, emotional stress and poor mental health can directly influence how well the digestive system works.

According to Jain, the balance of the nervous system is not only about changing what you eat but also about managing stress levels and supporting your nervous system.

Ways to Support a Healthy Nervous System

The National Institutes of Health recommends simple lifestyle habits that help activate the body's "rest and digest" response. These include practising diaphragmatic breathing, eating meals in a calm and relaxed environment, getting seven to nine hours of quality sleep each night and exercising regularly to manage stress.

Research, including findings from Harvard, suggests that these habits can positively influence the gut-brain axis, support digestion and help reduce inflammation

The Bottom Line

Probiotics and fibre remain valuable for digestive health, but they work best alongside healthy lifestyle habits. Managing stress, getting adequate sleep, exercising regularly, and practising mindful breathing may help regulate the nervous system, creating a healthier environment for digestion. \

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