Enhanced Games Explained: Sporting Events, Athletes, Prize Money And Why Critics Are Alarmed

Las Vegas is hosting a sporting event of a unique kind. The event is named The Enhanced Games where participating athletes are permitted to use performance-enhancing drugs of their choice.

According to a BBC report, athletes competing at the Enhanced Games can only take drugs which are legal in the US and approved by the US Food and Drug Administration.

The Enhanced Games is the brainchild of American billionaire Maximilian Martin, who co-founded the event alongside German entrepreneur and billionaire Christian Angermayer. The project has also attracted backing from prominent investors, including German-American entrepreneur and former PayPal CEO Peter Thiel, as well as 1789 Capital, an investment group associated with US President Donald Trump.

Here is everything you need to know about The Enhanced Games:

Which sports events are part of the inaugural edition of The Enhanced Games?

The first edition of the Enhanced Games will see athletes competing in swimming, track and weightlifting.

How many athletes are competing at the Enhanced Games?

The Associated Press reported that around 50 athletes are set to compete at the Enhanced Games.

Any prominent athletes who have registered themselves for these Games?

US sprinter Fred Kerley is one of the most prominent athletes who will be participating at the Enhanced Games. Kerley is a two-time Olympic medalist and a three time World Champion.

Australian swimmer James Magnussen, who won medals at the 2012 and 2016 Olympic Games, was the the first athlete to commit. He was later joined by swimmers Kristian Gkolomeev, Andrii Govorov and Josif Miladinov. Gkolomeev is a four-time Olympian. Govorov was at the 2016 Olympics and Miladinov swam in the Olympics in 2021.

Icelandic strongman Thor Björnsson, known for his role as Gregor "The Mountain" Clegane in The Game Of Thrones, is also one of the iconic personalities, set to compete at these Games.

Is there prize money on offer?

NBC has reported that winners of each event will earn $250,000 as part of a promised prize-money pool of $25 million. Any athlete who breaks a world record at The Enhanced Games can earn a $1 million prize.

What are the critics saying?

The International Olympic Committee has outrightly dismissed the concept of The Enhanced Games saying the event " does not merit any comment" from them.

"If you want to destroy any concept of fair play and fair competition in sport, this would be a good way to do it," an IOC spokesperson told the Associated Press in an interview.

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