Virat-Travis Clash Turns Ugly As Head's Wife Jessica Abused Online

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru versus Sunrisers Hyderabad played last week had no significant bearing on the 2026 Indian Premier League playoff race, but the clash between the two southern rivals still grabbed headlines after an on-field confrontation between Virat Kohli and Travis Head sparked controversy.

While SRH eventually emerged victorious, post-match scenes involving Kohli and Head became the biggest talking point of the evening. After the match, Kohli avoided shaking hands with Head, a moment that quickly went viral on social media. Although it was evident that tensions had flared during the game, the incident unfortunately led to abusive comments being directed not only at Head but also at his wife, Jessica.

This isn't the first time Jessica Head has faced online backlash because of events on the cricket field. Following Australia's victory over India in the 2023 ODI World Cup final, the game that saw Travis struck a decisive century, she had also been subjected to online abuse.

Jessica spoke to Australian media outlet The Advertiser and shared her recent experience of online bullying while recollecting the 2023 incident. "It feels like a repeat of the abuse that happened after the World Cup. I woke up to my socials blasting... we are fine but they are attacking my friends and family," she said.

Jessica said that there is a growing need to showcase empathy and have the patience of healthier conversations around sport and rivalry.

"I think across all sports at the moment there's an important conversation around mental health, perspective and the way we speak to one another. Passion will always be part of sport, but so is remembering there are real people and families behind the game," she said. "Hopefully, this encourages more kindness and support for one another."

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan later shed light on what may have triggered the heated exchange between Kohli and Head during the match. Pathan, who was on commentary duty during the game, explained that both players were involved in verbal banter while Kohli was batting.

“Virat also likes to play cricket the way the Australians do — with aggression and banter,” Pathan said. “He was telling Travis Head, ‘You are not an Impact Player,' because Head often leaves the field after batting. Virat even asked him to bowl a few deliveries. There was back-and-forth between the two, and things got heated.”

Pathan added that such aggressive exchanges are part of high-intensity cricket, though the post-match reaction drew significant attention.

While RCB topped the league stage SRH finished third behind Gujarat Titans.

RCB will now take on GT in Qualifier-I on Tuesday while SRH will square-off against Rajasthan Royals in the Eliminator on Wednesday.

ALSO READ: IPL 2026 Playoffs: Check Schedule As RCB, GT, SRH, RR Seal Qualification

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