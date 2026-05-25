'I'm Just a Number On Susan Li's Excel': Ex-Meta Employee's Post Goes Viral Amid Layoff Debate

A former Meta employee has sparked widespread discussion online after sharing a post about being laid off despite spending eight years in the company and having consistently high performance ratings.

In the viral post, the employee claimed to have received multiple “Exceeds” and “Greatly Exceeds” performance ratings during her tenure, along with promotions and recognition from senior leadership. She stated she had previously defended Meta's performance improvement plan (PIP) and lay-off culture, believing that high-performing employees would remain secure within the company.

However, the employee said her situation changed after experiencing health complications that required surgery and medical leave. According to her post, the company brought in another employee to temporarily handle her responsibilities during her absence. She alleged she was later laid off, even though the replacement employee reportedly continued depending on her for guidance and support.

The former employee further claimed, "The new guy is struggling and completely depends on me to do his work, I took calls even from hospital to help SEVs. He tried calling me after the layoff too. Yet someone decided he can do it by himself and I'm not needed. Was anyone aware of the work I did here for all these years?"

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In one of the most widely shared parts of the post, she wrote, “I'm just a number on Susan Li's Excel, not a human being,” expressing frustration over how corporate lay-offs can make employees feel expendable despite years of service and strong performance records.

The post has reignited online conversations around workplace culture in major technology firms, employee well-being, and the human impact of largescale lay-offs in the tech industry. Social media users remain divided, with some sympathising with the employee's experience, while others point to the realities of corporate restructuring and cost-cutting measures.

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