NBCC Q4 Results: Net Profit Rises 37% To Rs 241 Crore, Revenue Declines 1.8%

NBCC announced fourth quarter results for the fiscal year 2025-26 on Monday, May 25. The company reported a 37.2% jump in net profit at Rs 241 crore in the Q4FY26 against Rs 176 crore in the corresponding quarter previous year.

The central public sector enterprise under the Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs's revenue declined 1.8% to Rs 4,560 crore for the quarter ended on March 31, 2026 from Rs 4,644 crore in the same period last year. In terms of operations, EBITDA dipped 1.4% to Rs 287 crore for the quarter under review against Rs 291 crore in Q4FY25. EBITDA Margin remained flat at 6.3% on an year on year basis.

(This is a developing story.)





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