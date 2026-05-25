Memorial Day 2026: What’s Open and Closed? All You Need To Know

Memorial Day will be observed in the United States on Monday, May 25. Celebrated on the last Monday of May, the day honours and remembers US military personnel who lost their lives while serving the country.

For many, the day also marks the unofficial beginning of summer, making the long weekend a popular time for backyard gatherings, gardening, home improvement projects, and shopping sales.

Whether you are planning a cookout, heading out for errands, or taking advantage of holiday discounts, here's a guide to what will remain open and what will be closed on Memorial Day this year.

Memorial Day 2026: History and Significance

Memorial Day is a federal holiday in the United States, which means several essential services and institutions will remain closed. According to the US Department of Veterans Affairs, the day is regarded as the nation's foremost annual occasion to mourn and honour military personnel who lost their lives in service to the country.

Originally called 'Decoration Day', the observance dates back to the 1860s and was established to honour soldiers who died while serving in the US military.

Are Banks, Post Offices, FedEx Open on Memorial Day?

Since it is a federal holiday, most national banks, including Bank of America, will be closed. Customers should check with their local bank branch for specific holiday hours.

The United States Postal Service will not deliver mail on Memorial Day, and post offices will be closed for retail services. Priority Mail Express remains available year-round, including holidays.

Pickup and delivery services by UPS and FedEx will remain unavailable on Memorial Day. UPS store locations may also stay closed, according to the company's website, while FedEx Office outlets are expected to operate on modified hours.

Is Stock Market Open on Memorial Day?

Wall Street will be closed on Monday. The Nasdaq Composite and the New York Stock Exchange will remain closed.

The trading session will resume on Tuesday, May 26.

ALSO READ: US Stock Market Holiday Today: Are NYSE And NASDAQ Closed On Monday, May 25 For Memorial Day 2026?

Are Grocery Stores Open on Memorial Day?

Most grocery stores across the US are expected to operate as per regular hours on May 25. Kroger has announced its stores will remain open as usual, although pharmacy and clinic timings may differ.

Walmart and Food Lion have also confirmed their stores will function as per normal holiday hours. Other grocery chains, including Trader Joe's, Meijer, Publix, and Whole Foods Market, are also generally open on Memorial Day, though customers are advised to check local store timings.

Among wholesale retailers, Sam's Club warehouses will open at 8 a.m. for Plus members and 9 a.m. for Club members, before closing at 8 p.m. BJ's Wholesale Club locations will operate from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Meanwhile, Costco warehouses will remain closed on Memorial Day.

Are Retail Stores Open on Memorial Day?

Most major retail stores across the US will remain open on May 25. Popular chains, including Home Depot, Lowe's, Best Buy, IKEA, Target, TJ Maxx, and Bass Pro Shops, are expected to operate during regular hours.

However, customers are advised to check the retailer's official app or contact their nearest store for exact holiday timings, as hours may vary by location.

Are School, Government Offices Open on Memorial Day?

Schools across the US will remain closed for the holiday. Government offices and courts will also not operate in observance of Memorial Day.

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