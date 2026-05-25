Buyback Alert: Record Date Out For Welspun Living's Rs 252-Crore Issue; Check Details

Welspun Living Ltd. announced on Monday, according to an exchange filing from the company. The firm will buy back shares worth Rs 252 crore.

The buyback price has been set at Rs 175 per share, with a total of 1.44 crore shares. The equity shares proposed to be bought back represent 1.50% of the total number of equity shares in the total paid-up equity share capital of the firm, as on March 31, 2026, the filing stated.

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The size of the buyback is 6.52% and 5.65% of the sum total of fully paid-up equity share capital and free reserves.

The company also plans to evaluate opportunities opened up by the new free trade agreements, according to CEO (Chief Executive Officer) Dipali Goenka. She stated that Welspun Living will see double-digit growth, Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) recovery In the financial year 2027. Its overall orderbook also looked robust, with the company expecting impact from macro trends.

Goenka stated that company saw recovery in its financial results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025-26.

Welspun Living also aims to be 100% green and sustainable by either 2027 or by 2030 according to a statement from Goenka at the NDTV World Summit .

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Goenka said the firm and other conglomerates have a long way to cover when it comes to social responsibility and shaping social change.

"I think the journey's still begun in terms of the 1% the company has to give as corporate social responsibility, If the corporates look at India and not just do business but become agents of change is where we will start making a difference," she said.

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