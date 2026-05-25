Israel May 'Undermine' Ongoing US Talks, Nuclear Issue To Be Negotiated If MoU Finalised: Iran

Iran has warned that Israel may attempt to undermine the ongoing negotiations between Tehran and Washington, even as discussions over a potential memorandum of understanding (MoU) continue, according to Al Jazeera.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said that while conclusions have been reached on many topics under discussion with the US, this did not mean a deal was close to being signed.

“We have reached a conclusion on a large portion of the discussion topics. This is correct, but this does not mean that the signing of an agreement is imminent,” Baghaei said.

He added that if an MoU is finalised, details related to the agreement, including the nuclear issue, would be negotiated during a subsequent 60-day period.

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Commenting on recent contacts between US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Baghaei said Israel could seek to derail the diplomatic process.

“The Zionist entities are doing their best to undermine the agreement, and we do expect some actions by Israel,” he said.

“Nothing is ruled out; however, those countries calling for war and hostilities, the Zionist entities included, are widely felt in the media, and they may have a bearing on US officials,” he added.

According to Al-Jazeera, Baghaei also reiterated that Tehran has no guarantees the US would honour commitments under any potential agreement and said Iran was not concerned about “threats”.

“The changes in recent weeks have been caused by mediation from Pakistan and other countries,” he said, adding that negotiations also included a clause aimed at ending the ongoing conflict in Lebanon.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry further clarified that there are currently no plans for an official visit to Pakistan or for Pakistani mediators to travel to Tehran.

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“At this stage, we are not talking about the nuclear issue, and our focus is on ending the war,” Baghaei said.

He added that Iran remained focused on protecting its national interests and would respond wherever necessary.

“As a civilised, stylish and powerful nation, wherever we deem necessary, in whatever way is appropriate, we will respond to the enemy, as we have already done so,” he said.

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