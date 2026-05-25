OTT Releases This Week: From Spider-Noir To Dead Man's Wire — Movies, Series To Watch

From Marvel's dark new take on Spider-Man and returning murder mysteries to courtroom comedies and inspiring sports stories, the last week of May brings an exciting mix of OTT releases across genres.

Here are films and web series that can be watched on OTT platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and Apple TV.

Untold UK: Vinnie Jones (Netflix)

The documentary traces the journey of former footballer and actor Vinnie Jones from English football's “Crazy Gang” era to Hollywood fame.

Streaming from May 26

Spider-Noir (Prime Video)

Nicolas Cage stars as Ben Reilly, a former vigilante turned private investigator in 1930s New York, in the dark live-action superhero noir series.

Streaming from May 27

A Good Girl's Guide to Murder Season 2 (Netflix)

Emma Myers returns as teenage investigator Pip Fitz-Amobi, who is pulled into another dangerous mystery after trying to leave detective work behind.

Streaming from May 27

Dead Man's Wire (Netflix)

Directed by Gus Van Sant, the thriller stars Bill Skarsgård as a troubled real-estate developer who takes a man hostage in a desperate ransom plot.

Streaming from May 28

Emi Martínez: The Kid Who Stops Time (Netflix)

Blending animation and documentary storytelling, the film traces the rise of Argentine goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez from his childhood to becoming a World Cup hero.

Streaming from May 28

The Four Seasons Season 2 (Netflix)

Tina Fey, Colman Domingo and Will Forte return in the second season of the comedy-drama about longtime friends navigating grief, relationships and middle age during seasonal vacations.

Streaming from May 28

ALSO READ: Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 4: Mohanlal-Starrer Sees High Occupancy On First Sunday

Jolly LLB 3 (JioHotstar)

The Hindi courtroom comedy-drama reunites Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi as rival lawyers caught in another chaotic legal battle. Directed by Subhash Kapoor, the film also stars Saurabh Shukla.

Streaming from May 29

Rafa (Netflix)

This four-part documentary explores the life and career of tennis icon Rafael Nadal, featuring rare footage, personal interviews and insights into the physical and emotional struggles behind his success.

Streaming from May 29

Brazil '70: The Third Star (Netflix)

The football drama series recreates Brazil's legendary 1970 FIFA World Cup campaign and follows the journey of Pelé and the iconic national team during one of football's greatest eras.

Streaming from May 29

Propeller One-Way Night Coach (Apple TV)

Marking John Travolta's directorial debut, the coming-of-age drama follows a young boy whose life-changing flight journey introduces him to a world of wonder and unexpected encounters.

Streaming from May 29

Star City (Apple TV)

The sci-fi drama explores an alternate timeline where the Soviet Union wins the space race, offering a new perspective on the world established in For All Mankind.

Streaming from May 29

ALSO READ: Euphoria Season 3 Episode 7 Release: Date, Time, Where To Watch — All You Need To Know

The Theory of Everything (Netflix)

Starring Eddie Redmayne and Felicity Jones, the Oscar-winning biographical drama follows physicist Stephen Hawking's personal and scientific journey.

Streaming from May 30

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.