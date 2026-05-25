Adani Enterprises Hits 52-Week High As Stock Surges After Bullish Bernstein Report

Shares of Adani Enterprises Ltd. hit its 52-week high of Rs 2,858.8 on Monday after Bernstein's bullish report on is parent company, the Adani Group.

The report spoke positively of the firm's ability to execute at scale against government-run competition while expressing comfort on debt levels as well as promoter holding and share pledge metrics.

Shares of Adani Enterprises ended 4.87% higher to Rs 2,849.70 at the close of the day's trade, compared to a 1.32% uptick of the NSE Nifty 50.

ALSO READ: Bernstein Bullish On Adani Group; Backs Execution At Scale, Healthy Balance Sheet — Check Stock Specific Calls

On the balance sheet concerns, Bernstein was reassuring. The brokerage said it is not concerned about debt levels, with debt repayment schedules and yields both described as comfortable. Promoter holding and share pledge metrics were also labelled as healthy.

On valuations, Bernstein noted that some names remain in line with peers, suggesting selective opportunities still exist within the portfolio.

Adani Enterprises Q4 Result Highlights

Adani Enterprises reported its financial results for the fourth quarter of 2026, registering a robust growth in its revenue and total income.

Revenue jumped 20.3% to Rs 32,439 crore as against Rs 26,966 crore in the year-ago period.

ALSO READ: Adani Enterprises Q4 Results: Revenue Jumps 20%, Total Income Rises

For the financial year ended March 31, 2026, the total income saw a 3% rise to Rs 1,02,943 crore from Rs 1,00,365 crore. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation remained steady at Rs 16,464 crore.

Moreover, profit before tax came in at Rs 4,309 crore, excluding exceptional gain of Rs. 9,215 crore on sale of AWL stake and of cement units to Ambuja Cements Ltd.

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