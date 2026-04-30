Adani Enterprises Q4 Results: Revenue Jumps 20%, Total Income Rises

Adani Enterprises Ltd. reported its financial results for the fourth quarter of 2026 on Thursday, registering a robust growth in its revenue and total income.

Revenue jumped 20.3% to Rs 32,439 crore as against Rs 26,966 crore in the year-ago period. For the financial year ended March 31, 2026, the total income saw a 3% rise to Rs 1,02,943 crore from Rs 1,00,365 crore. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation remained steady at Rs 16,464 crore.

Moreover, profit before tax came in at Rs 4,309 crore, excluding exceptional gain of Rs. 9,215 crore on sale of AWL stake and of cement units to Ambuja Cements Ltd.

Commenting on the performance, Gautam Adani, chairman of Adani Group, said: "Adani Enterprises has delivered yet another year of disciplined execution, stable EBITDA and continued momentum across our core infrastructure and incubation platforms."

He added that the EBITDA is now led by our core infrastructure of incubating businesses and stable mining services, reflecting the maturity and scale of our operating portfolio.

"FY26 has also been a year of decisive progress in building and making ready some of the large infra assets of the Navi Mumbai International Airport, Guwahati Airport and the Ganga Expressway. As India's growth accelerates, we continue to focus on building and scaling globally competitive infrastructure businesses with our robust project pipeline," the chairman highlighted.

Further, the Adani-group flagship company has announced a dividend of Rs 1.30 per equity share of face value of Re 1 each fully paid up for the Financial Year 2025-26, subject to approval by shareholders of the company at the ensuing annual general meeting.

The company approved a fundraise of up to Rs 15,000 crore via equity and saw a one-time gain of Rs 3,946 crore.

Adani Enterprises Q4 Result Highlights (Cons, YoY)

Revenue rises 20.3% at Rs 32,439 crore versus Rs 26,966 crore

Approves fundraise of up to Rs 15,000 crore via equity.

Saw one-time gain of Rs 3,946 crore.

For live updates follow: Q4 Results Live Updates: NALCO Profit Up 7%; Kajaria Ceramics Profit Nearly Quadruples

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