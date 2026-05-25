FIFA World Cup: Spain Announces Final Squad; No Real Madrid Players In Team For First Time

Two weeks before the football carnival gets underway in the United States, Canada and Mexico, Spain have announced their 26-member squad.

With no Carvajal or Huijsen in the team, it's the first time that no Real Madrid player has made it to the Spanish Football World Cup Squad.

Luis de la Fuente, the Spain manager, has included Barcelona star Pedri, one of the world's best midfielders. Pedri's Barcelona teammate Dani Olmo is also part of a star-studded unit, which goes into the tournament as one of the hot favourites alongside France and Argentina.

Here's the squad:

Goalkeepers

Unai Simon (Athletic Club), David Raya (Arsenal) and Joan Garcia (Barcelona).

Defenders

Aymeric Laporte (Athletic Club), Marc Cucurella (Chelsea), Marcos Llorente (Atletico Madrid), Eric Garcia (Barcelona), Pedro Porro (Tottenham), Alex Grimaldo (Bayer Leverkusen), Pau Cubarsi (Barcelona), Marc Pubill (Atletico Madrid).

Midfielders

Rodri (Manchester City), Fabian Ruiz (Paris Saint-Germain), Mikel Merino (Arsenal), Pedri (Barcelona), Gavi (Barcelona), Martin Zubimendi (Arsenal), Alex Baena (Atletico Madrid).

Forwards

Ferran Torres (Barcelona), Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad), Dani Olmo (Barcelona), Nico Williams (Athletic Club), Lamine Yamal (Barcelona), Yeremy Pino (Crystal Palace), Borja Iglesias (Celta Vigo), Victor Munoz (Osasuna)

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The 2010 World Champions will start their campaign in the summer's showpiece tournament against Cape Verde on June 15 before taking on Saudi Arabia (June 21) and Uruguay (June 27) in Group H.

La Roja were crowned the 2024 European Champions but lost to Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal in the 2025 final of the UEFA Nations League.

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