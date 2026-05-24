FIFA World Cup 2026: Erling Haaland Leads Norway's Return After 28-Year Wait — Full Squad, Key Records, History And Fixtures

Head coach Ståle Solbakken announced Norway's 26-man squad following a dominant qualification campaign that saw the Scandinavian side emerge as one of Europe's most dangerous attacking teams. Led by Erling Haaland and Martin Ødegaard, Norway return to the FIFA World Cup for the first time since France 1998.

Solbakken, who was a player in the squad during Norway's previous World Cup appearance in 1998, has overseen a major transformation of the national side by building around an aggressive attacking structure and a technically gifted midfield core.

Erling Haaland enters the tournament as Norway's undisputed star after producing a record-breaking qualification campaign. The Manchester City striker scored 16 goals in just eight qualifying matches, and heads to North America among the leading contenders for the Golden Boot.

Captain Martin Ødegaard remains central to Norway's tactical structure, with the Arsenal midfielder expected to dictate tempo and creativity between midfield and attack. Atletico Madrid striker Alexander Sørloth will also play a major role after forming an effective partnership alongside Haaland during qualification.

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Norway's qualification campaign established them as one of Europe's most in-form teams ahead of the tournament. Solbakken's side won all eight of their UEFA Group I matches, scoring 37 goals in the process, including an 11-1 victory over Moldova.

Their strongest statement came against Italy, whom Norway defeated 3-0 in Oslo before recording a 4-1 win at San Siro to confirm qualification for the tournament in North America.

Norway's squad also reflects a balance between established internationals and younger emerging players. Rangers midfielder Thelo Aasgaard and Viking defender Henrik Falchener were among the surprise inclusions after impressing domestically and in European competition.

Experienced midfielder Aron Dønnum and Bologna defender Eivind Helland were among the notable omissions from the final squad.

Norway's FIFA World Cup History

Norway have never won the FIFA World Cup and have never reached the final.

The 2026 tournament marks only the country's fourth appearance at the competition after previously qualifying in 1938, 1994 and 1998.

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Norway's best World Cup performance came with Round of 16 appearances in both 1938 and 1998. Their 1998 campaign remains particularly memorable after a 2-1 victory over Brazil during the group stage before Norway were eliminated by Italy in the knockout rounds.

Norway FIFA World Cup 2026 Squad

Goalkeepers:

Ørjan Nyland (Sevilla), Egil Selvik (Watford), Sander Tangvik (Hamburger SV)

Defenders:

Kristoffer Ajer (Brentford), Julian Ryerson (Borussia Dortmund), Leo Østigård (Genoa), Marcus Holmgren Pedersen (Torino), David Møller Wolfe (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Fredrik André Bjørkan (Bodø/Glimt), Torbjørn Heggem (Bologna), Sondre Langås (Derby County), Henrik Falchener (Viking)

Midfielders:

Martin Ødegaard (Arsenal), Sander Berge (Fulham), Patrick Berg (Bodø/Glimt), Kristian Thorstvedt (Sassuolo), Morten Thorsby (Cremonese), Antonio Nusa (RB Leipzig), Fredrik Aursnes (Benfica), Oscar Bobb (Fulham), Jens Petter Hauge (Bodø/Glimt), Andreas Schjelderup (Benfica), Thelo Aasgaard (Rangers)

Forwards:

Erling Haaland (Manchester City), Alexander Sørloth (Atletico Madrid), Jørgen Strand Larsen (Crystal Palace)

Norway FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group I Fixtures

June 16, 2026: Norway vs Iraq — Gillette Stadium, Boston, USA

June 22, 2026: Norway vs Senegal — MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, USA

June 26, 2026: France vs Norway — Gillette Stadium, Boston, USA

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