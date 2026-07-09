Stocks To Watch Today: SBI, Tata Steel, Indian Bank, HFCL, Phoenix Mills, SML Mahindra

Shares of State Bank of India, SML Mahindra Ltd., NLC India Ltd., Tata Steel Ltd., and JSW Energy Ltd. will grab investors' attention on Thursday.

Here are some of the key corporate announcements that came after Wednesday's market hours:

Stocks In News

State Bank of India: SBI Funds Management filed the red herring prospectus for its IPO comprising an offer for sale of up to 20.37 crore shares (10.00% stake), including sale of 12.83 crore shares (6.30% stake) by SBI and 7.54 crore shares (3.70% stake) by Amundi India Holding. The issue opens on July 14, 2026, and closes on July 16, 2026

SBI Funds Management filed the red herring prospectus for its IPO comprising an offer for sale of up to 20.37 crore shares (10.00% stake), including sale of 12.83 crore shares (6.30% stake) by SBI and 7.54 crore shares (3.70% stake) by Amundi India Holding. The issue opens on July 14, 2026, and closes on July 16, 2026 SML Mahindra: June 2026 commercial vehicle sales rose 4.9% YoY to 1,896 units versus 1,807 units. Production increased 2.7% YoY to 1,587 units versus 1,546 units, while exports declined 46.9% YoY to 34 units versus 64 units.

June 2026 commercial vehicle sales rose 4.9% YoY to 1,896 units versus 1,807 units. Production increased 2.7% YoY to 1,587 units versus 1,546 units, while exports declined 46.9% YoY to 34 units versus 64 units. NALCO / NLC India: Signed a joint venture agreement to form a 50:50 joint venture for the development of a 1,080 MW (4x270 MW) captive thermal power plant at Angul, Odisha, to support NALCO's aluminium smelter expansion project.

Signed a joint venture agreement to form a 50:50 joint venture for the development of a 1,080 MW (4x270 MW) captive thermal power plant at Angul, Odisha, to support NALCO's aluminium smelter expansion project. IRB Infrastructure: June 2026 toll collections rose 28% YoY to Rs 808 crore versus Rs 631 crore.

June 2026 toll collections rose 28% YoY to Rs 808 crore versus Rs 631 crore. HFCL: Launched the OptiQ AI™ brand for its end-to-end optical connectivity portfolio targeting AI, cloud and hyperscale data centres. The portfolio includes optical fibre cables, assemblies, patch cords, trunks, cassettes and enclosure panels under a single platform.

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TVS Motor Company: Partnered with Indian Oil Corporation to deploy TVS King Kargo HD vehicles across IndianOil's LPG distributor network for last-mile LPG cylinder delivery.

Partnered with Indian Oil Corporation to deploy TVS King Kargo HD vehicles across IndianOil's LPG distributor network for last-mile LPG cylinder delivery. Tata Steel: Q1 FY27 India crude steel production rose 11% YoY to 5.82 million tonnes, while deliveries increased 9% YoY to 5.17 million tonnes. Automotive & Special Products and Branded Products & Retail achieved their highest-ever Q1 volumes. Tata Tiscon volumes grew 33% YoY, while Tata Steelium volumes rose 41% YoY.

Q1 FY27 India crude steel production rose 11% YoY to 5.82 million tonnes, while deliveries increased 9% YoY to 5.17 million tonnes. Automotive & Special Products and Branded Products & Retail achieved their highest-ever Q1 volumes. Tata Tiscon volumes grew 33% YoY, while Tata Steelium volumes rose 41% YoY. Indian Bank: Shareholders approved fundraising of up to Rs 5,000 crore, including premium, through a QIP, FPO or rights issue.

Shareholders approved fundraising of up to Rs 5,000 crore, including premium, through a QIP, FPO or rights issue. Phoenix Mills: Q1 FY27 retail consumption grew 32% YoY to Rs 4,727 crore. Office occupancy improved to 72% versus 70% in March 2026, with leasing of 1.9 lakh sq ft. Residential sales stood at Rs 64 crore, while collections were Rs 51 crore..

Q1 FY27 retail consumption grew 32% YoY to Rs 4,727 crore. Office occupancy improved to 72% versus 70% in March 2026, with leasing of 1.9 lakh sq ft. Residential sales stood at Rs 64 crore, while collections were Rs 51 crore.. JSW Energy: Commissioned 1,081 MW of renewable energy capacity since April 2026, taking total installed capacity to 14,535 MW. Renewable energy now accounts for 61% of the portfolio, and the company remains on track to add 3 GW of renewable capacity in FY27.

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