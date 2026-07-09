Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On July 9

Good Morning!

The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator for the benchmark Nifty 50, is up 0.39% at 23,970 as of 6:34 am. Equity-index futures for the US (S&P 500) and Europe (Euro Stoxx 50) rose 0.07%. and 0.95% respectively.

Indian Stock Market Recap

The benchmarks logged their worst single-day fall since March 30 after US President Donald Trump said the ceasefire with Iran was over. The Nifty 50 closed 516.65 points, or 2.12%, lower at 23,882.05. The Sensex fell 1,677.12 points, or 2.15%, to 76,503.60.

US Market Recap

Wall Street indices felt geo-political jolts and opened in the red on Wednesday after Donald Trump warned of fresh strikes on Iran tonight.

Dow Jones Industrial Average lost nearly 600 points soon after the opening bell and traded over 1% lower at 52,394.48, S&P 500 was down 0.55% to 7,464.53, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite fell 0.35% to 25,733.94 at open.

Commodity Check

Oil prices continued to rally on Thursday after the US struck targets in Iran for a second straight day, reviving fears of disruption to energy supplies from the Middle East.

Brent crude rose as much as 1.4% to above $79 a barrel after surging more than 5% in the previous session. West Texas Intermediate traded near $74, taking oil's gains over the past two sessions to more than 6%.

ALSO READ: US Stock Market Today: Dow Slumps 600 Points As Oil Climbs On Iran Tensions; S&P 500, Nasdaq In Red

Stocks In News

Greenpanel Industries - ICRA reaffirmed the company's long-term bank facility rating at [ICRA] A+ (Negative) and short-term rating at [ICRA] A1+

- ICRA reaffirmed the company's long-term bank facility rating at [ICRA] A+ (Negative) and short-term rating at [ICRA] A1+ Craftsman Automation - Approved investment of Rs. 3.36 crore in Solarcraft Power India 24 Private for a 26% stake under captive consumption norms to procure 7 MW solar power for its manufacturing operations

- Approved investment of Rs. 3.36 crore in Solarcraft Power India 24 Private for a 26% stake under captive consumption norms to procure 7 MW solar power for its manufacturing operations SML Isuzu - June 2026 commercial vehicle sales rose 4.9% YoY to 1,896 units from 1,807 units, production increased 2.7% YoY to 1,587 units from 1,546 units; exports declined 46.9% YoY to 34 units from 64 units.

- June 2026 commercial vehicle sales rose 4.9% YoY to 1,896 units from 1,807 units, production increased 2.7% YoY to 1,587 units from 1,546 units; exports declined 46.9% YoY to 34 units from 64 units. NALCO & NLC India - Signed a joint venture agreement with NLC India to form a 50:50 JV for development of a 1,080 MW (4x270 MW) captive thermal power plant at Angul, Odisha, to support NALCO's aluminium smelter expansion project.

- Signed a joint venture agreement with NLC India to form a 50:50 JV for development of a 1,080 MW (4x270 MW) captive thermal power plant at Angul, Odisha, to support NALCO's aluminium smelter expansion project. IRB Infrastructure - June 2026 toll collections rose 28% YoY to Rs. 808 crore from Rs. 631 crore

- June 2026 toll collections rose 28% YoY to Rs. 808 crore from Rs. 631 crore Graphite India - Decided to discontinue and close its Graphite Specialities and Coating divisions in Germany due to the prolonged impact of the Russia-Ukraine war and weak demand; the affected businesses contributed about 4% of FY26 turnover and closure is expected over the next six months.

- Decided to discontinue and close its Graphite Specialities and Coating divisions in Germany due to the prolonged impact of the Russia-Ukraine war and weak demand; the affected businesses contributed about 4% of FY26 turnover and closure is expected over the next six months. CEAT - Approved investment of up to Rs. 2.74 crore in wholly owned subsidiary Tyresnmore Online Private through a rights issue.

- Approved investment of up to Rs. 2.74 crore in wholly owned subsidiary Tyresnmore Online Private through a rights issue. KP Energy - Commissioned 50.4 MW wind power project comprising 16 Suzlon wind turbines (3.15 MW each) at Vanki, Kutch, Gujarat for NTPC Renewable Energy ; the project achieved commercial operation from July 8, 2026.

- Commissioned 50.4 MW wind power project comprising 16 Suzlon wind turbines (3.15 MW each) at Vanki, Kutch, Gujarat for NTPC Renewable Energy ; the project achieved commercial operation from July 8, 2026. Jain Resource Recycling - WOS Jain Green Technologies Private commissioned the second furnace of its Copper Anode production line at the Gummidipoondi, Tamil Nadu facility.

- WOS Jain Green Technologies Private commissioned the second furnace of its Copper Anode production line at the Gummidipoondi, Tamil Nadu facility. Suven Life Sciences - Allotted 1.86 crore equity shares on conversion of warrants, raising Rs. 248.84 crore; approved incorporation of wholly owned Singapore subsidiary Suven Neurosciences Pte. Ltd. with planned investment of up to USD 100 million.

- Allotted 1.86 crore equity shares on conversion of warrants, raising Rs. 248.84 crore; approved incorporation of wholly owned Singapore subsidiary Suven Neurosciences Pte. Ltd. with planned investment of up to USD 100 million. S H Kelkar and Company - Q1 FY27 consolidated revenue increased 13.7% YoY to Rs. 660 crore; gross margins remained stable and net debt stood at Rs. 864 crore.

- Q1 FY27 consolidated revenue increased 13.7% YoY to Rs. 660 crore; gross margins remained stable and net debt stood at Rs. 864 crore. Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals - Completed acquisition of 77.21% equity stake in Aequitas Healthcare Private against the proposed acquisition of 85% stake.

- Completed acquisition of 77.21% equity stake in Aequitas Healthcare Private against the proposed acquisition of 85% stake. HFCL - Launched the OptiQ AI™ brand for its end-to-end optical connectivity portfolio targeting AI, cloud and hyperscale data centres, unifying products such as optical fibre cables, assemblies, patch cords, trunks, cassettes and enclosure panels under a single platform.

- Launched the OptiQ AI™ brand for its end-to-end optical connectivity portfolio targeting AI, cloud and hyperscale data centres, unifying products such as optical fibre cables, assemblies, patch cords, trunks, cassettes and enclosure panels under a single platform. Man Infraconstruction - Acquired a 26% stake in newly incorporated Yogayatan Paradip SQB Terminal Private by subscribing to 13 lakh equity shares for Rs. 1.3 crore.

- Acquired a 26% stake in newly incorporated Yogayatan Paradip SQB Terminal Private by subscribing to 13 lakh equity shares for Rs. 1.3 crore. 63 moons technologies - Subsidiary Ticker invested Rs. 10.08 crore in its wholly owned subsidiary Three O Verse Global IT Services LLC, UAE, through subscription of 3,843 equity shares to fund working capital requirements.

- Subsidiary Ticker invested Rs. 10.08 crore in its wholly owned subsidiary Three O Verse Global IT Services LLC, UAE, through subscription of 3,843 equity shares to fund working capital requirements. TVS Motor Company - Partnered with Indian Oil Corporation to deploy TVS King Kargo HD vehicles across IndianOil's LPG distributor network for sustainable last-mile LPG cylinder delivery, supporting cleaner and more efficient commercial mobility.

- Partnered with Indian Oil Corporation to deploy TVS King Kargo HD vehicles across IndianOil's LPG distributor network for sustainable last-mile LPG cylinder delivery, supporting cleaner and more efficient commercial mobility. Aditya Infotech (CP Plus) - Avathon Inc. and SparkCognition India Private Limited initiated arbitration proceedings before the ICC alleging breach of contract; the claim amount is Rs. 47.5 crore and 18% interest.

- Avathon Inc. and SparkCognition India Private Limited initiated arbitration proceedings before the ICC alleging breach of contract; the claim amount is Rs. 47.5 crore and 18% interest. Swan Defence and Heavy Industries - Brickwork Ratings withdrew the credit ratings assigned to the company's fund-based and non-fund-based bank facilities at the company's request after receiving no-objection certificates from lenders.

- Brickwork Ratings withdrew the credit ratings assigned to the company's fund-based and non-fund-based bank facilities at the company's request after receiving no-objection certificates from lenders. Welspun Enterprises - Sandeep Garg, Managing Director, assumed interim leadership of the Water vertical operations.

- Sandeep Garg, Managing Director, assumed interim leadership of the Water vertical operations. Tata Steel - Q1 FY27 India crude steel production rose 11% YoY to 5.82 million tonnes and deliveries increased 9% YoY to 5.17 million tonnes; Automotive & Special Products and Branded Products & Retail achieved best-ever Q1 volumes. Tata Tiscon volumes grew 33% YoY and Tata Steelium volumes rose 41% YoY.

- Q1 FY27 India crude steel production rose 11% YoY to 5.82 million tonnes and deliveries increased 9% YoY to 5.17 million tonnes; Automotive & Special Products and Branded Products & Retail achieved best-ever Q1 volumes. Tata Tiscon volumes grew 33% YoY and Tata Steelium volumes rose 41% YoY. Ventive Hospitality - Approved acquisition of 100% equity and preference share capital of Kelzai Eco Reserves Private Limited for Rs 281.88 crore; the acquisition provides access to 420 acres of resort property in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region for expansion into the luxury resort and branded villa segment.

- Approved acquisition of 100% equity and preference share capital of Kelzai Eco Reserves Private Limited for Rs 281.88 crore; the acquisition provides access to 420 acres of resort property in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region for expansion into the luxury resort and branded villa segment. Indian Bank - Shareholders approved raising up to Rs 5,000 crore (including premium) through QIP, FPO, or Rights Issue.

- Shareholders approved raising up to Rs 5,000 crore (including premium) through QIP, FPO, or Rights Issue. United Spirits - Closed operations at its Hyderabad manufacturing unit effective July 8, 2026 after receiving approval from the Telangana Excise Department for transfer of the unit's excise licence.

- Closed operations at its Hyderabad manufacturing unit effective July 8, 2026 after receiving approval from the Telangana Excise Department for transfer of the unit's excise licence. S P Apparels - Issued a corporate guarantee of Rs 12.51 crore to HSBC UK Bank PLC as security for a term loan availed by wholly owned subsidiary S P Apparels (UK) P Limited; the company stated there is no financial impact other than disclosure as a contingent liability.

- Issued a corporate guarantee of Rs 12.51 crore to HSBC UK Bank PLC as security for a term loan availed by wholly owned subsidiary S P Apparels (UK) P Limited; the company stated there is no financial impact other than disclosure as a contingent liability. Phoenix Mills - Q1 FY27 retail consumption grew 32% YoY to Rs 4,727 crore; office occupancy improved to 72% from 70% in Mar. 2026 with leasing of 1.9 lakh sq ft. Residential sales stood at Rs 64 crore and collections at Rs 51 crore.

- Q1 FY27 retail consumption grew 32% YoY to Rs 4,727 crore; office occupancy improved to 72% from 70% in Mar. 2026 with leasing of 1.9 lakh sq ft. Residential sales stood at Rs 64 crore and collections at Rs 51 crore. DEE Development Engineers - Allotted 59.76 lakh equity shares at Rs 502 per share on a preferential basis, raising Rs 300 crore

- Allotted 59.76 lakh equity shares at Rs 502 per share on a preferential basis, raising Rs 300 crore State Bank of India - SBI Funds Management filed the red herring prospectus for its IPO comprising an offer for sale of up to 20.37 crore shares (10.00% stake), including sale of 12.83 crore shares (6.30% stake) by SBI and 7.54 crore shares (3.70% stake) by Amundi India Holding; the issue opens on July 14, 2026 and closes on July 16, 2026.

- SBI Funds Management filed the red herring prospectus for its IPO comprising an offer for sale of up to 20.37 crore shares (10.00% stake), including sale of 12.83 crore shares (6.30% stake) by SBI and 7.54 crore shares (3.70% stake) by Amundi India Holding; the issue opens on July 14, 2026 and closes on July 16, 2026. JSW Energy - Commissioned 1,081 MW renewable energy capacity since Apr. 2026, taking total installed capacity to 14,535 MW; renewable capacity now accounts for 61% of the portfolio, and the company remains on track to add 3 GW renewable capacity in FY27.

- Commissioned 1,081 MW renewable energy capacity since Apr. 2026, taking total installed capacity to 14,535 MW; renewable capacity now accounts for 61% of the portfolio, and the company remains on track to add 3 GW renewable capacity in FY27. Religare Enterprises - Subsidiary Care Health Insurance allotted 74.80 lakh equity shares under its rights issue at Rs 160 per share (premium Rs 150). Raised Rs 119.69 crore; proceeds will be used for expansion and statutory solvency requirements.

- Subsidiary Care Health Insurance allotted 74.80 lakh equity shares under its rights issue at Rs 160 per share (premium Rs 150). Raised Rs 119.69 crore; proceeds will be used for expansion and statutory solvency requirements. TANFAC Industries: Reduced the size of its proposed preferential issue from Rs 173.49 crore to Rs 99.41 crore after promoter Anupam Rasayan India Ltd. revised its subscription commitment.

Reduced the size of its proposed preferential issue from Rs 173.49 crore to Rs 99.41 crore after promoter Anupam Rasayan India Ltd. revised its subscription commitment. Standard Engineering Technology : Board meets July 11, 2026 to consider preferential equity issue.

: Board meets July 11, 2026 to consider preferential equity issue. National Securities Depository Limited: Received SEBI approval to invest an additional Rs. 20 crore in India International Bullion Holding IFSC Limited, while maintaining its 20% stake.

Bulk And Block Deals Bayer Cropscience: Bayer AG bought 53.54 lakh shares at Rs. 4,122.30 per share. Bayer Cropscience Aktiengesellschaft sold 53.54 lakh shares at Rs. 4,122.30 per share. Capital Small Finance Bank: Amicus Capital Private Equity I LLP sold 8.34 lakh shares at Rs. 300 per share. Lyptus Punch-Card Fund bought 8.34 lakh shares at Rs. 300 per share. IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals: HRTI Private Limited sold 10.14 lakh shares at Rs. 169.61 per share. Polunin Emerging Markets Small Cap Fund LLC bought 44.19 lakh shares at Rs. 166.65 per share. India Tourism Development Corporation: Dipan Mehta Commodities Private Limited bought 7,350 shares at Rs. 734.15 per share. Elixir Wealth Management Private Limited bought 7,277 shares at Rs. 739.43 per share. Jindal Drilling & Industries: Dipan Mehta Commodities Private Limited bought 6,105 shares at Rs. 611.25 per share. Elixir Wealth Management Private Limited bought 6,000 shares at Rs. 610.82 per share. HRTI Private Limited sold 5,773 shares at Rs. 605.69 per share. Irage Broking Services LLP sold 39,486 shares at Rs. 605.59 per share. Knack Packaging: BOFA Securities Europe SA bought 7.18 lakh shares at Rs. 185.93 per share. Kamal Kumar Kabra bought 3 lakh shares at Rs. 186.33 per share. Ramco Systems: HRTI Private Limited bought 36,532 shares at Rs. 873.02 per share. Junomoneta Finsol Private Limited sold 942 shares at Rs. 883.61 per share. QE Securities LLP bought 3,909 shares at Rs. 873.86 per share. Saksoft: Anupama Shetty bought 1.05 lakh shares at Rs. 173.50 per share. HRTI Private Limited bought 0.81 lakh shares at Rs. 171.70 per share. Shetty Abijit bought 8,878 shares at Rs. 172.33 per share. Share India Securities: Irage Broking Services LLP bought 14.26 lakh shares at Rs. 180.73 per share. QE Securities LLP bought 3.26 lakh shares at Rs. 180.26 per share. Irage Broking Services LLP sold 14.26 lakh shares at Rs. 181 per share. Board Meetings Premier Explosives Limited (for Business & Operations) IPO Opening Laser Power & Infra: Indian manufacturer of power cables and conductors, and a turnkey provider for electrical infrastructure projects, issue size of 742 Cr, combination of fresh issue of 2.53 crore shares aggregating to ₹542.00 crores and offer for sale of 0.93 crore shares aggregating to ₹200.00 crores, from 9th to 13th July.  Total Income 2,347.89 2,592.53 1,763.65 Profit After Tax 151.59 106.75 40.41 EBITDA 301.44 250.39 156.1 EBITDA Margins 12.84 9.66 8.85 AGM Kansai Nerolac Paints

Lloyds Enterprises

Tata Communications

Asian Paints

JSW Energy Earnings Tomorrow Tata Consultancy Services

GM Breweries

Anand Rathi Wealth List of securities shortlisted in Short - Term ASM Framework Stage – I Tarsons Products List of securities to be excluded from ASM Framework Beta Drugs Gujarat Natural Resources Kwality Wall's (India) Saksoft SKM Egg Products Export (India) ALSO READ: Trade Setup For July 9: Nifty Support Slips To 23,750 As US-Iran Faceoff Triggers Bear Attack | Check Key Levels F&O Cues Nifty July​ futures is down 2.24% to 23892.70 at a premium of 10 points.

Nifty Options Maximum Call open interest at 24500 and Maximum Put open interest at 23500 Securities in ban period: Nil

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