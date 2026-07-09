Explosions In Chabahar, Bushehr As US Launches Fresh Iran Strikes Amid Hormuz Tensions — Videos

Fresh visuals purporting to show US strikes across multiple Iranian cities emerged on Wednesday, with President Donald Trump sharing a series of images and videos depicting large fires and explosions in the southeastern city of Iranshahr.

Trump shared videos hours after US Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed additional strikes aimed at securing shipping lanes through the Strait of Hormuz.

The fresh round of strikes came a day after Iran was accused of bombing commercial vessels transiting the strait, an incident Trump cited as the trigger for the latest American action.

"This is in retribution for yesterday's bombing of ships by Iran. If it happens again, it will get much worse," he had written on Tuesday night, sharing footage of a fire at Chabahar attributed to open-source intelligence accounts.

In a further post on Wednesday,Trump reshared a message from the account "OSINTdefender," which said local officials had confirmed that US strikes had targeted Iranshahr Airport, an airbase in southeastern Iran that is reportedly partially utilised by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Aerospace Force (IRGC-AF).

Accompanying footage showed a large orange fireball and rising smoke over a built-up area, with a silhouette resembling an aircraft visible in the sky above rooftops and palm trees in the foreground.

Additional videos shared byTrump showed a bright, sustained blaze lighting up a nighttime skyline, with a water tower and low-rise buildings silhouetted against the flames in one clip, and a dense plume of smoke billowing over what appeared to be a city skyline in another.

A further short video showed thick orange-tinted smoke rising against a dark sky, with the fire's exact location not independently confirmed.

These visuals followed CENTCOM's earlier statement, posted in the early hours of Thursday, that its forces had "started conducting additional strikes against Iran to further degrade their ability to threaten freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz."

Separately, footage shared by the account "The Hormuz Letter" purported to show the aftermath of a strike on Chabahar port, while "OSINTdefender" had earlier reported a fire at an IRGC-AF facility near Choghadak in Bushehr province.

None of the footage could be independently verified, and neither Iranian authorities nor the Pentagon had issued detailed damage assessments at the time of writing.

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