Maharashtra Mumbai Rains Live Updates: State Battles Severe Waterlogging, Landslides, Disrupted Train Services
Heavy monsoon rains in Maharashtra caused swollen rivers, disrupted train services, landslides, and waterlogging, impacting safety and daily life.
Several parts of Maharashtra continued to grapple with the monsoon fury as rivers swelled up, train services were disrupted, and landslides and waterlogging incidents threatened people's safety. In Pune district's Pimpri Chinchwad, a huge mound of garbage crashed onto a three-storey building, causing it to collapse. The incident occurred at Moshi, where the building was being used as an administrative office of a private company processing waste at the site on behalf of the civic body.
Today, thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, gusty winds (30-40 kmph) with heavy rainfall at isolated places has been forecasted for places like Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Pune, Ratnagiri, Dhule, Nandurbar, Jalgaon, Nashik, Chandrapur, and Gadchiroli.
The water level in Godavari has increased amid incessant rains in Nashik district, while landslides and road closures have also been reported.
The district administration has urged people living on the banks of Godavari, Kadva and Girna rivers to shift their valuables, livestock and other material to safer places amid discharge of water from various reservoirs, including Palkhed and Nandur Madhmeshwar weir.
In Mumbai, heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms returned after a brief respite, delaying suburban train services by 25-30 minutes and causing waterlogging in several areas.
Civic officials said Tulsi Lake, one of Mumbai's seven drinking water reservoirs, started overflowing late on Tuesday night following heavy rainfall in its catchment area, hours after nearby Vihar Lake overflowed. The IMD has forecast intermittent light to moderate rainfall in Mumbai and its suburbs.
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