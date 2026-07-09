Alpha Box Office Collection Day 6: Alia Bhatt's Spy Thriller Witnesses Sharp Drop, Mints This Amount

After a slight improvement on Tuesday, Alpha witnessed the usual midweek slowdown on Wednesday. The film's collections dropped on Day 6, but it continues to move closer to the Rs 45 crore mark at the Indian box office.

Let's see how the spy thriller fared on Day 6.

On Day 6, Alpha earned Rs 2.85 crore net, a 32.9% drop compared to previous day's Rs 4.25 crore. The film was screened in 7,321 shows across India.

With this, the film's total India net collection has reached Rs 44.95 crore, while its India gross collection stands at Rs 53.59 crore, according to trade tracker Sacnilk.

Overseas, the spy thriller collected another Rs 1.50 crore, taking its international gross to Rs 21.30 crore. As a result, the film's worldwide gross collection has now reached Rs 74.89 crore.

Occupancy Trend

The film recorded an overall 9.79% Hindi occupancy on July 8, down from 19.06% on previous day.

It opened with 6.08% occupancy in the morning, which increased to 9.46% in the afternoon. Evening shows recorded 11.15%, while night shows saw the highest occupancy of the day at 12.46%.

Box Office Journey So Far

Alpha opened with Rs 9.25 crore on July 3, with an occupancy of 20% across 7,534 shows. Collections grew to Rs 11.50 crore on July 4, recording 25% occupancy from 6,882 shows, before peaking at Rs 13.25 crore on July 5 with 29% occupancy across 7,439 shows.

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The film then witnessed the usual weekday slowdown, collecting Rs 3.85 crore on July 6 with 13% occupancy from 6,997 shows. It recovered slightly on July 7, earning Rs 4.25 crore with 19.06% occupancy across 7,173 shows. The film slowed down on July 8, with lower occupancy leading to a drop in collections despite playing in slightly more shows.

About Alpha

Directed by Shiv Rawail and produced by Aditya Chopra under the Yash Raj Films banner, Alpha reportedly has a budget of around Rs 100 crore.

The action spy thriller stars Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh in the lead roles, with Hrithik Roshan, Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor playing important roles.

All eyes are now on whether Alpha can remain steady during the weekdays and see a jump in collections over its second weekend.

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