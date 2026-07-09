Petrol, Diesel Prices On July 9: Check Updated Fuel Rates In Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata And More

As the geopolitical tension around West Asia is picking up pace again, crude prices in the international market have been going up, yet again, over the past week. Having said that, petrol and diesel prices in India are yet to see any significant changes.

On Tuesday, July 9, 2026, petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged despite movement in the global crude prices over the past week. State-run oil marketing companies such as IOCL, HPCL, BPCL did not change their fuel prices for the day.

Last Week, Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that bringing down fuel prices at this moment is not a legitimate idea they are pursuing.

The prices remain unchanged even after OPEC+ decided to raise the oil production by another 1,88,000 barrels per day starting from August 2026. This is the fifty consecutive monthly output increase decision taken by the apex organisation.

In the past four months of the US-Iran war, fuel prices were raised four times in India. Overall, the prices increased by around Rs 7.5-8 since the beginning of the war.

On July 9, petrol prices in Delhi stood at Rs 102.12 per litre while the diesel costs Rs 95.20 a litre.

Petrol prices on July 9

Petrol price in Delhi: Rs 102.12/litre

Petrol price in Kolkata: Rs 113.51/litre

Petrol price in Mumbai: Rs 111.21/litre

Petrol price in Chennai: Rs 108.01/litre

Petrol price in Hyderabad: Rs 115.73/litre

Petrol price in Bengaluru: Rs 110.89/litre

Diesel prices on July 9

Diesel price in Delhi: Rs 95.20/litre

Diesel price in Kolkata: Rs 99.82/litre

Diesel price in Mumbai: Rs 97.83litre

Diesel price in Chennai: Rs 99.66/litre

Diesel price in Hyderabad: 103.82/litre

Diesel price in Bengaluru: 98.80/litre

ALSO READ: Oil Prices On July 9: Brent Crude Nears $80 As US Strikes Iran Again; Hormuz Risks Return

Global Crude Prices

Oil prices extended their sharp rally on Thursday after the US struck targets in Iran for a second straight day, reviving fears of disruption to energy supplies from the Middle East.

Brent crude rose as much as 1.4% to above $79 a barrel after surging more than 5% in the previous session. West Texas Intermediate traded near $74, taking oil's gains over the past two sessions to more than 6%.

The latest rally came after US forces launched additional strikes aimed at degrading Iran's ability to threaten freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz. Tehran, meanwhile, said it would launch a large-scale retaliatory operation against US bases in the region.

What Drives Petrol and Diesel Prices?

Although fuel prices in India depend primarily on the international crude prices, there are other factors as well. Impact of taxes, freight cost, refining margins, and rupee-dollar exchange rate are some of the other important triggers for fuel price determination.

The Centre revised the export duties on petroleum products recently; however, this doesn't affect the retail fuel prices in India.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.