'World Navigating Period Of Uncertainty': PM Modi Calls For Stronger India-Australia Ties Amid West Asia Crisis, Hormuz Risks

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has advocated for stronger India and Australia ties as the world faces uncertainty and supply chain issues amid ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

The prime minister is currently in Australia as part of his three-nation tour during to hold talks with his counterpart Anthony Albanese and interact with the Indian diaspora.

" The world is currently navigating a period marked by uncertainty, supply chain disruptions, and an energy crisis. In such times, it is both natural and essential for India and Australia to move forward as natural and trusted partners. Over the past few years, we have built a robust framework for our future partnership, leveraging the strengths of both nations," PM Modi said at the India-Australia CEOs Forum on Thursday.

Hailing India-Australia trade ties, he added, "The ECTA (Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement) agreement, concluded in record time in 2022, has further strengthened our economic ties; since its implementation, exports from India to Australia have doubled, and businesses in both countries have benefited from new market access."

ALSO READ: IMF Revises India's FY27 GDP Growth Forecast To 6.4% In Latest WEO Update

Focus on sector specific partnership

Highlighting the need for state-to-state and sector-to-sector partnerships, he said "Our partnership should not be limited merely to our respective capitals or a few select cities; we need to engage stakeholders across our states, cities of all sizes, universities, and industries... I suggest that, moving forward, we identify specific state-to-state and sector-to-sector partnerships and formulate strategies to advance them... We are committed to taking our business partnership to new heights... I am confident that today's dialogue will give rise to new ideas, new partnerships, and new commitments."

PM Modi is on a six-day, three-nation tour of Indonesia, Australia and New Zealand from July 6, with the visit focused on strengthening trade and investment ties, deepening strategic partnerships, engaging with business leaders and connecting with the Indian diaspora.

ALSO READ: BrahMos, Air-To-Air Missile & More: PM Modi's Indonesia Visit Yields 20 Key Outcomes — Check Full List

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.