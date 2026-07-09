Government Waives Customs Duty On Key Electronics Parts To Boost Local Manufacturing

The government has waived customs duty on a range of key electronics components used in the manufacture of display modules and wireless charging systems, in a move aimed at supporting domestic production. The exemption covers parts used in display module assemblies for automotive, medical and industrial applications. The government has also extended customs duty relief to components used in wireless charging modules for smartphones.

The duty waiver applies to several critical manufacturing inputs, including display cells, backlight units and flexible printed circuit assemblies. It also covers NFC coils and neodymium iron boron, or NdFeB, magnets used in electronics manufacturing.

These components form part of the supply chain for a range of electronics products, from displays used in vehicles and medical equipment to wireless charging systems for smartphones.

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The customs duty relief will remain in force until March 31, 2029, giving manufacturers a longer window to plan investments and expand local production.

The move is aimed at reducing input costs for electronics manufacturers and strengthening domestic value addition. While India has expanded the assembly of smartphones and other electronics products, several critical components continue to be imported. Lower duties on these inputs could help reduce manufacturing costs and make domestic production more competitive.

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