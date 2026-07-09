India Retains IMF Tag As Fastest-Growing Major Economy, Set To Outpace China, US By Wide Margin

India will remain the fastest-growing major economy in the world, according to the IMF's July 2026 World Economic Outlook Update, with growth projected at 6.4% for FY26 and 6.7% for FY27. The forecast marks a marginal 10-basis-point downgrade for the current fiscal year compared with the Fund's April 2026 projections, but a 20-basis-point upgrade for FY27.

On a calendar-year basis, the IMF pegs India's growth at 7.0% for 2026 and 6.4% for 2027.

India has weathered the war storm from the Middle East.

Photo Credit: NDTV Profit

IMF has attributed India's resilience to strong momentum in private consumption and services activity, even as the global economy navigates what it called "crosscurrents of war and technology." Global growth overall is projected to slow to 3.0% in 2026, down from an average of 3.5% recorded in 2024-25.

ALSO READ: Lithium: China's New Bet For Yuanisation | The Reason Why

India Grows Twice As Fast As China

India's projected FY26 growth of 6.4% is more than double China's 4.6%, underscoring a widening gap between Asia's two largest economies. The IMF said China's growth would slow further to 4.1% in 2027, as higher global oil prices, protracted uncertainty and structural headwinds weigh on activity.

The gap extends to advanced economies as well. The United States is forecast to grow 2.3% in FY26, the euro area 0.9%, and Japan just 0.6%. India's pace of expansion is also well ahead of the broader emerging market and developing economies cohort, projected at 3.8%.

Growth forecast for 2026: India vs the the world

Photo Credit: NDTV Profit

India Shields Growth From War

The IMF's report, titled Global Economy in Crosscurrents of War and Technology, noted that the war in the Middle East has created a negative supply shock through elevated energy prices, while the artificial intelligence-driven technology cycle has provided an offsetting boost to countries plugged into that value chain.

India, as a major energy importer with limited direct exposure to Iran-US hostilities relative to some regional peers, has so far avoided the sharper growth downgrades seen in energy-importing economies without a strong technology export base. The Fund flagged that global headline inflation is expected to rise to 4.7% in 2026 before easing to 3.9% in 2027, a trend it said domestic consumption strength in India has helped counterbalance.

ALSO READ: India's Toy Revolution: Imports Down 71% In 7 Years, Market To Hit $5B By 2034

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.