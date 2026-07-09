Vedanta Aluminium Gets 'Buy' Rating As Motilal Oswal Initiates Coverage — Check Target Price

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Motilal Oswal Report

Domestic brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Financial Services has initiated coverage on Vedanta Aluminum Metal Ltd. with a 'Buy' rating and a target price of Rs 540 per share, implying an upside of nearly 20% from the current market price of around Rs 451.

The brokerage believes Vedanta Aluminum has emerged as one of the most compelling structural opportunities in the global metals space following the demerger of Vedanta, which became effective on May 1, 2026. The demerger created a pure-play aluminum business that is now India's largest primary aluminum producer and the third-largest globally outside China.

The brokerage also highlightes that Vedanta Aluminium is approaching a significant earnings inflection point, with Ebitda anticipated to post over 18% CAGR over FY26-28. This growth will be driven by three simultaneous factors: volume expansion, structural cost reductions, and an increasing contribution from value-added products.

Importantly, the global aluminum market is experiencing structural tightening due to China's production cap, supply disruptions in Europe and Russia, and years of underinvestment outside China. This is further supported by India's robust demand growth and a substantial opportunity for import substitution.

At current market price, the stock trades at 5.4x EV/Ebitda on brokerage's FY28 estimate.

Motilal Oswal has initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a target price of Rs 540 (premised on an SoTP valuation).

The brokerage believes the transition toward becoming more captive and backward integrated will support a structural re-rating of valuation multiples.

Key risks to the thesis include execution risks, aluminum price volatility, input cost inflation, and trade-related challenges.

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Motilal Oswal Vedanta Aluminium Update.pdf VIEW DOCUMENT

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