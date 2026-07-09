18 Consumer Stocks In Focus Ahead Of Q1 Results; Four Get 'Buy' Ratings, ITC Get 'Reduce' — Full List Inside

NDTV Profit's special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India's top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit's subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.

PL Capital Report

Consumer-facing companies are expected to post a healthy set of earnings in the June quarter, aided by resilient rural demand, strong jewellery sales, improving quick-service restaurant (QSR) trends and robust paints demand, according to PL Capital.

The brokerage has retained an 'Overweight' stance on the sector and continues to prefer Titan Company and Britannia Industries among its top investment ideas.

PL Capital expects its consumer coverage universe to report revenue, Ebitda and profit growth of 11.2%, 4.9% and 4.2% YoY, respectively, during Q1 FY27. Excluding ITC, the brokerage sees significantly stronger growth across sales, Ebitda and profit.

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

Pl Capital Consumer Q1 Preview.pdf VIEW DOCUMENT

ALSO READ: Metals, Mining Q1 Results Preview: Hindalco, Tata Steel Among Axis Securities Top Picks— Check Ratings, Target Prices

DISCLAIMER

This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.

Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.