Eternal Shares Gain 3% On MSCI Weight Restoration Hope; $520 Million Inflows Eyed

Shares of Eternal Ltd - the parent entity of food delivery giant Zomato and quick-commerce platform Blinkit, gained 3% in the morning session on Thursday, July 9, following expectations of a favorable adjustment in the upcoming MSCI August review. According to domestic brokerage Motilal Oswal, Eternal could be restored to its full weight in the MSCI global standard index. If the index provider goes ahead with the move, it is likely to trigger substantial passive foreign inflows estimated at $520 million for Eternal.

On Thursday, shares of Eternal Ltd. opened at Rs 287.30 against a previous close of Rs 286.70 and extended gains by upto 3% to hit an intraday high of Rs 300.35 apiece so far on the NSE. This compares to a rise of 0.75% in the Nifty 50 benchmark. The stock has rallied 5% in one week, 20% in one month, 4% on a year-to-date basis, and 11% in the last one year.

The Deepinder Goyal-led company commands a market cap of Rs 2,82,851.78 crore, according to stock exchange data. Indian equity benchmarks recover marginally after logging their steepest declines in more than three months on Wednesday. The BSE Sensex rose as much as 0.8% or 636 points to 77,139.07. The NSE Nifty 50 rose as much as 0.8% to 24,076.80.

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Eternal Share Price Intraday

The optimistic outlook is primarily driven by a recent expansion in the company's foreign ownership room. Analysts at Motilal Oswal highlighted in a recent note that the available foreign institutional investor (FII) headroom for Eternal Ltd. has now expanded and comfortably sits above the crucial 25% threshold. This improved headroom is a key metric that clears the path for the MSCI index to reverse any previous weight reductions tied to foreign ownership limit constraints, as per analysts.

With the August index review on the horizon, market participants are likely to accumulate the stock, according to analysts. A full weight restoration in the MSCI benchmark and the resulting $520 million in passive flows would provide a liquidity boost, reinforcing investor confidence in the quick commerce ecosystem conglomerate and new-age consumer-focussed tech stocks. In May, Zomato's foreign ownership limit was slashed from 100% to 49.5%, forcing FTSE and MSCI to reduce Eternal's weight in their indices.

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