Air Sirens Sounded As Iran Targets Kuwait, Bahrain After Fresh US Strikes

Iran's retaliatory strikes have begun, with the missiles targeting Bahrain and Kuwait, Clash Report stated.

Air raid sirens were sounded in Bahrain and Kuwait following US retaliatory strikes against Iran in response to Tehran's latest attacks on commercial vehicles transiting the Strait of Hormuz.

"The siren has been sounded. Citizens and residents are urged to remain calm and head to the nearest safe place," Bahrain's Ministry of Interior said in a post on X.

ALSO READ: US-Iran War News Live Updates: Trump Doubles Down On Attacks; Iran Launches Retaliatory Strikes On Kuwait, Bahrain

"The Kuwaiti air defenses are currently confronting hostile missile and drone attacks. The General Staff of the Army notes that if explosion sounds are heard, they are the result of air defense systems intercepting the hostile attacks. Everyone is kindly requested to adhere to the security and safety instructions issued by the competent authorities," the Kuwaiti Army said in a post on X.

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Wednesday said it conducted a missile and drone operation targeting 85 US military targets in Salman Port, the Bahraini Fifth Naval Region and Ali Al-Salem Air Base in Kuwait.

The IRGC also shot down an enemy MQ9 drone that was attempting to interfere with the operation, it added.

The Bahrain Defence Force said that it intercepted and destroyed several Iranian missiles and drones targeting civilian areas, accusing Tehran of continuing hostile attacks against the kingdom. It urged the public to avoid and report any suspicious debris from the strikes, saying specialised military engineering teams are handling unexploded remnants, Arab News reported.

The development comes after Iran vowed retaliation against the latest US aggression, with Iranian forces previously announcing operations targeting US military sites in the Gulf.

Both the sides have blamed each other for breaking earlier agreements outlined in the MoU, which initiated a 60-day peace negotiation process three weeks ago.

The latest exchange of strikes has significantly escalated tensions across the Gulf region, with neighbouring countries closely monitoring the security situation and strengthening defensive measures.

The renewed conflict has also raised concerns over the security of the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's busiest oil shipping routes, prompting fresh fears of disruption to global energy supplies and financial markets.

ALSO READ: 'It Will Get Much Worse': Trump Warns Iran Amid Fresh Strikes, Shares Footage

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