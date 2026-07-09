'It Will Get Much Worse': Trump Warns Iran Amid Fresh Strikes, Shares Footage

US President Donald Trump issued a fresh warning to Iran as the United States carried out another round of strikes on over 80 targets, including coastal radar and drone bases.

In a post on his social media platform, Truth Social, Trump posted describing the latest US military action as "retribution" for the attacks on the Strait of Hormuz that Washington has blamed on Iran. He warned in his post, "If it happens again, it will get much worse!"

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Trump also shared several videos and footage showing nighttime explosions, presenting them as footage of the latest US strikes.

US launched more strikes against Iran to "further degrade their ability to threaten freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz", US Central Command said on Wednesday. Iranian state media reported explosions in several cities including Bushehr, Bandar Abbas and Sirik.

An explosion has been heard in Iran's northeastern Golestan province, according to the state broadcaster IRIB. They said that the US strikes hit a railway bridge outside the city of Aqqala.

CNN stated that Iran's ambassador to the UN, Amir Saeid Iravani, condemned the latest US strikes on Iran in a letter to the UN Security Council and secretary general.

"The United States has once again, in a clear violation of the United Nations Charter and its International obligations, launched and continues to carry out large-scale military attacks against the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Islamic Republic of Iran." Iravani said.

A firefighter was killed in a US attack on Iranshahr Airport in southeastern Iran, Iranian media reported. The attack damaged the airport's flight operations building and meteorological station, IRNA and Mehr News Agency reported, citing the deputy governor of Sistan and Baluchestan province and the governor of the city of Iranshahr.

Speaking earlier, Trump said that the previous understanding of a ceasefire with Iran was effectively over following the latest attacks and indicated that the United States was prepared to carry out additional military action if necessary.

Iranian officials have warned of a response.

The renewed military action has heightened concerns over security in the Strait of Hormuz, through which a significant share of global oil exports passes. The escalation has already unsettled global markets, with oil prices rising and investors closely watching developments in the Middle East amidst fears of a wider regional conflict.

CNN, citing authorities, reported early Thursday in the Middle East, Iran's promised retaliation of the US strikes appears to have begun, with sirens warning of an incoming threat sounding in Bahrain and Kuwait.

The country's interior minister, in a post on X, said that sirens warning of an incoming threat are sounded in Bahrain. "Citizens and residents are urged to remain calm and head to the nearest safe place," the post said.

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