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Metals, Mining Q1 Results Preview: Hindalco, Tata Steel Among Axis Securities Top Picks— Check Ratings, Target Prices

Axis Securities anticipates a QoQ Ebitda decline for steel companies like Tata Steel and SAIL, driven by lower sales volumes coming off a seasonally strong Q4 base and elevated coking coal consumption costs.

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Metals, Mining Q1 Results Preview: Hindalco, Tata Steel Among Axis Securities Top Picks— Check Ratings, Target Prices
Domestic flat steel markets remained subdued in early July due to weak seasonal demand and monsoon-related disruptions.
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STOCKS IN THIS STORY
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.
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National Aluminium Company Ltd.
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Steel Authority Of India Ltd.
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Tata Steel Ltd.
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Coal India Ltd.
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Hindalco Industries Ltd.
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APL Apollo Tubes Ltd.
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NDTV Profit's special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India's top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit's subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.

Axis Securities Report

The brokerage firm Axis Securities anticipates a QoQ Ebitda decline for steel companies (Tata Steel and SAIL) driven by lower sales volumes coming off a seasonally strong Q4 base and elevated coking coal consumption costs.

Earnings will expand YoY on robust domestic HRC pricing (+9% YoY) and higher volumes. Similarly, for the aluminium companies (Hindalco and NALCO) under its coverage, the brokerage anticipates moderation in QoQ Ebitda growth due to raw material inflation.

On a YoY basis, both the companies will deliver strong YoY Ebitda growth - led by a 46% surge in London Metal Exchange aluminium prices following Middle East supply disruptions in Q1 FY27.

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

Axis Securities Metals Mining Q1 Preview.pdf
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ALSO READ: TCS, Infosys, Wipro, Tech Mahindra Among 16 IT Stocks In Focus Ahead Of Q1 Results — Check Ratings, Target Prices

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