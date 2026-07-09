TCS, Infosys, Wipro, Tech Mahindra Among 16 IT Stocks In Focus Ahead Of Q1 Results — Check Ratings, Target Prices

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HDFC Securities Institutional Equities

The Indian IT services sector is expected to report another subdued quarter in Q1 FY27, as macroeconomic uncertainty, cautious client spending, delayed decision-making and concerns over AI-led disruption continue to weigh on revenue growth, according to brokerage HDFC Securities.

The brokerage expects tier-1 IT companies to report constant-currency revenue growth ranging from a decline of 1.3% to an increase of 1.1% sequentially. Among large-cap firms, Infosys and Tech Mahindra are likely to emerge as the strongest performers, with projected constant-currency growth of 1.5% and 1.1%, respectively. In contrast, TCS, HCLTech and Wipro are expected to post flat-to-negative sequential growth.

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