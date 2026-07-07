BrahMos, Air-To-Air Missile & More: PM Modi's Indonesia Visit Yields 20 Key Outcomes — Check Full List

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's state visit to Indonesia has culminated in 20 significant agreements between New Delhi and Jakarta, spanning defence, critical minerals, maritime security, trade, health, education, agriculture and cultural cooperation, according to details shared by the government.

1. Minerals And Steel Supply Chain Cooperation

India and Indonesia signed an MoU on cooperation in minerals and steel supply chain technology. The agreement promotes investment in the mining sector, improves access to advanced extraction and processing technologies, encourages joint studies and projects, and strengthens critical mineral supply chains between the two countries.

2. Maritime Safety And Security Cooperation

The two sides extended an existing MoU and implementation arrangement on maritime safety and security cooperation.

It strengthens coordination between the coast guards of both nations, improves maritime domain awareness, search and rescue capabilities, and promotes safety and freedom of navigation in the Indo-Pacific.

3. Rare Earth Magnets Development

An MoU was signed between India's Non-Ferrous Materials Technology Development Centre (NFTDC), Midwest Ltd, and Indonesia's PT PERMINAS for the development of rare earth magnets.

The pact advances cooperation in rare earths and critical minerals and supports diversification of the supply chain in this sector.

4. Cooperation On BrahMos System

India and Indonesia agreed on cooperation involving the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile system.

The agreement demonstrates the capability of India's defence industry, strengthens the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative and indigenous defence manufacturing, and promotes innovation, global competitiveness and exports.

5. Air-To-Air Missile Cooperation Agreement

The two countries signed an air-to-air missile cooperation agreement, expected to boost India's defence exports under the "Make-in-India for the World" push.

It also enhances technology collaboration and defence capabilities while strengthening India's indigenous missile development ecosystem.

6. Stainless-Steel Manufacturing Joint Venture

The Steel Authority of India (SAIL) and Indonesia's PT Krakatau Steel entered into a strategic joint venture to establish a stainless-steel slab manufacturing facility in Indonesia. The venture advances joint production and access to technology, promotes job creation for youth, and adds to industrial development in line with India's Viksit Bharat goals.

7. Outer Space Cooperation Framework

India and Indonesia extended their framework agreement on cooperation in the exploration and use of outer space for peaceful purposes. The extension promotes joint research, technology sharing and capacity building, reinforcing a three-decade-long space partnership between the two nations.

8. Restoration Of Prambanan Temple Complex

India will assist in the conservation and restoration of the Prambanan Temple Complex in Yogyakarta, under the theme "Vikas bhi, Virasat bhi."

The initiative advances preservation of shared heritage and strengthens India's cultural diplomacy while showcasing its expertise in heritage conservation.

9. Agriculture Cooperation MoU

An MoU on cooperation in agriculture and allied sectors was signed, advancing cooperation in sustainable agriculture, crops and agricultural machinery.

It also promotes joint study and research benefiting farmers, and enables food security and higher incomes for farming communities.

10. Medical Products Regulation MoU

India's Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) signed an MoU with Indonesia's BPOM on cooperation in medical products regulation.

The pact enables knowledge exchange on global regulatory standards, strengthens regulatory cooperation, and enhances trust in Indian medical products while supporting market access into Indonesia.

ALSO READ: PM Modi Conferred Indonesia's Highest Civilian Honour 'Bintang Adipurna'

11. Disaster Management Cooperation

An MoU was signed between India's National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and Indonesia's national disaster management agency.

It advances the sharing of best practices in disaster management, promotes tech-based applications for early warning and risk assessment, and improves coordination in disaster response and recovery.

12. Telecommunications Cooperation

The two countries signed an MoU on cooperation in telecommunications technologies and services.

It improves access to advanced telecom technologies, including wireless and quantum systems, and supports joint innovation and technology exchange.

13. Research, Technology And Innovation Cooperation

An MoU on research, technology and innovation cooperation was signed, strengthening India's innovation ecosystem by enabling collaboration in key sectors.

It advances knowledge exchange, best practices and technology, and boosts the startup and innovation ecosystem, including India's Startup India Mission.

14. Health Workforce Collaboration

An implementation arrangement on health workforce collaboration was signed, facilitating fellowship programmes for health professionals.

It advances the mobility of qualified healthcare professionals to work in Indonesia and promotes hands-on clinical training in specialised medical fields.

15. Liaison Officer Deployment At IFC-IOR

Indonesia will deploy a liaison officer at India's Information Fusion Centre-Indian Ocean Region (IFC-IOR).

The move enhances real-time maritime information sharing and strengthens bilateral maritime security cooperation in the Indo-Pacific.

ALSO READ: Big Boost For Defence Sector, India And Indonesia Ink Pact For BrahMos Missiles Supply

16. Supply Of Wheat Seeds

India will supply 100 tonnes of high-quality DWR 162 wheat seeds to Indonesia.

The move supports the food security of Indonesia and the wider Global South while advancing broader engagement in developing resilient and sustainable agricultural cooperation.

17. Tagore-Dewantara Year Of Cultural Diplomacy

India and Indonesia announced the commemoration of the "Tagore-Dewantara Year" of cultural and educational diplomacy, celebrating the shared educational vision of Rabindranath Tagore and Indonesia's Ki Hajar Dewantara.

The initiative marks the centenary of Tagore's 1927 visit to Indonesia through a year-long programme of joint cultural, educational, academic and people-to-people initiatives.

18. IIM Bangalore Branch Campus

India will set up a branch campus of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Bangalore, at the Singhasari Special Economic Zone in Indonesia.

The move showcases India's academic excellence globally and strengthens its reputation as a knowledge hub.

19. ONDC-ION Cooperation

The Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) will cooperate with Indonesia's newly established "Indonesia Open Network" (ION), modelled on ONDC's architecture. The partnership promotes cooperation in digital public infrastructure and aims to make services more accessible, efficient and inclusive by harnessing India's Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI).

20. Election Commission Cooperation

India's Election Commission (ECI) signed an MoU with Indonesia's General Elections Commission (KPU).

The agreement facilitates knowledge sharing on electoral experiences and best practices, and advances cooperation in human resource development and the use of technology for efficient administrative practices.

The wide-ranging agreements underline the deepening strategic partnership between India and Indonesia across defence, economic, technological and cultural domains.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.