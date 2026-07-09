Actor Rajesh Sharma Hospitalised After Suspected Insect Bite On Prabhas Film Set

Veteran actor Rajesh Sharma has been hospitalised after a suspected insect bite during the shoot of an upcoming Prabhas film in Hyderabad. The actor is currently undergoing treatment at Manipal Hospital in Dhakuria, Kolkata, where doctors are closely monitoring his condition.

How The Incident Unfolded​

The incident reportedly took place at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad, where Sharma was shooting for a Prabhas-starrer. After pack-up, the actor was chatting with local technicians near a densely vegetated area when he felt what was believed to be an insect bite, possibly from a bug or a poisonous spider.

Since the bite did not seem serious at first, Sharma chose not to seek immediate medical help.

However, within a few hours, he developed severe pain in his right leg. Despite his worsening condition, he travelled back to Kolkata by flight. During the journey, he reportedly developed a high fever and became increasingly restless, following which he was admitted to the hospital the next day.

According to a health update shared by actor Sudipa Chatterjee on behalf of the family, the actor continues to have a high fever, breathlessness and a serious infection in his right leg. The infection has reportedly spread from his toes to his knee, causing large blisters.

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Doctors have also expressed concern over possible complications. The family's statement said there is a risk of a blood clot forming, which could become life-threatening if it reaches the lungs.

Sharing the latest medical update, the family quoted Dr. Avijit Bhattacharya as saying, "It is too early to make any definite assessment. Rajesh remains under close observation and is not yet out of danger."

The statement added that doctors are continuing investigations and treatment, with a detailed medical assessment expected on Thursday.

Professional Front

Rajesh Sharma is widely known for his work in Hindi and Bengali cinema, with notable performances in 'Paatal Lok', 'Khosla Ka Ghosla', 'No One Killed Jessica', 'The Dirty Picture', 'Special 26', 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan', 'M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story' and 'Bhooth Bangla'.

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