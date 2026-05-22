FIFA World Cup 2026: Harry Kane Leads England Squad As Thomas Tuchel Makes Big Calls — Full Team, Key Records, History And Fixtures

Head coach Thomas Tuchel confirmed England's final squad from Wembley Stadium, with the announcement accompanied by a promo video set to The Beatles' Come Together. The German manager has made some ruthless calls ahead of his first major tournament with England, prioritising tactical balance, versatility and current form over reputation.

Harry Kane will captain England once again as the Bayern Munich striker prepares for his sixth major international tournament. Kane is now set to equal Billy Wright's record of captaining England at three successive FIFA World Cups and also enters the tournament just two goals behind Gary Lineker's England record of 10 World Cup goals.

Jude Bellingham is expected to remain central to England's midfield structure after another influential season with Real Madrid, while Bukayo Saka and Noni Madueke arrive in North America following Arsenal's Premier League-winning campaign.

Tuchel's squad announcement was dominated by several high-profile omissions. Phil Foden and Cole Palmer were both left out following inconsistent club campaigns, while Trent Alexander-Arnold, Harry Maguire, Adam Wharton and Morgan Gibbs-White also failed to make the final squad.

England's squad reflects Tuchel's preference for athleticism, intensity and tactical flexibility. Djed Spence and Tino Livramento earned places because of their ability to operate in multiple defensive roles, while Ivan Toney was selected partly for his experience playing in demanding summer conditions and his reputation as a penalty specialist.

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Youngsters Jarell Quansah and Nico O'Reilly also secured call-ups after impressive domestic campaigns, with Tuchel rewarding form and adaptability across the squad.

Jordan Henderson's inclusion also carries historical significance. The midfielder has now been selected in a fourth FIFA World Cup squad and could become the first England men's player to appear in four separate World Cup tournaments if he features in North America.

England's FIFA World Cup History

England have won the FIFA World Cup once, lifting the trophy on home soil in 1966 after defeating West Germany 4-2 after extra time in the final at Wembley Stadium.

That remains England's only World Cup final appearance. Since then, England have suffered several painful near misses, including semi-final defeats against West Germany on penalties in 1990 and Croatia after extra time in 2018.

England will head into the 2026 tournament attempting to end a 60-year wait for a second FIFA World Cup title.

England FIFA World Cup 2026 Squad

Goalkeepers:

Jordan Pickford (Everton), Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace), James Trafford (Manchester City)

Defenders:

Dan Burn (Newcastle United), Marc Guéhi (Manchester City), Reece James (Chelsea), Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa), Tino Livramento (Newcastle United), Nico O'Reilly (Manchester City), Jarell Quansah (Bayer Leverkusen), Djed Spence (Tottenham Hotspur), John Stones (Manchester City)

Midfielders:

Elliot Anderson (Nottingham Forest), Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid), Eberechi Eze (Arsenal), Jordan Henderson (Brentford), Kobbie Mainoo (Manchester United), Declan Rice (Arsenal), Morgan Rogers (Aston Villa)

Forwards:

Anthony Gordon (Newcastle United), Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), Noni Madueke (Arsenal), Marcus Rashford (Barcelona), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Ivan Toney (Al-Ahli), Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa)

England FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group L Fixtures

June 17, 2026: England vs Croatia — AT&T Stadium, Arlington, USA

June 23, 2026: England vs Ghana — Gillette Stadium, Boston, USA

June 27, 2026: Panama vs England — MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, USA

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