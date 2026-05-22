Cristiano Ronaldo Wins Saudi Pro League Title: Full List Of CR7's Career Trophies

Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice as Al Nassr sealed the Saudi Pro League title with an emphatic 4-1 win over Damac on the final day of the season. Sadio Mane and Kingsley Coman also found the net in a dominant performance from Jorge Jesus's side.

The victory took Al Nassr to 86 points, finishing two ahead of rivals Al Hilal, who defeated Al Fayha 1-0 but had to settle for second place. It marked Al Nassr's first league championship since 2019. This is Ronaldo's first domestic title in Saudi Arabia since joining the club in 2022.

As Ronaldo and Al Nassr bask in the success of winning the Saudi Pro League, we look at the Portuguese superstar's trophies and title counts:

Trophy Wins at Manchester United

Trophies (and their count) Seasons Won Premier League (3) 2006–07, 2007–08, 2008–09 UEFA Champions League 2007–08 FA Cup 2003-04 Carabao Cup (2) 2005–06, 2008–09 Community Shield 2007 FIFA Club World Cup 2008

Trophy Wins at Real Madrid

Trophies (and their count) Seasons Won La Liga (2) 2011–12, 2016–17 Champions League (4) 2013–14, 2015–16, 2016–17, 2017–18 Copa del Rey (2) 2010–11, 2013–14 Spanish Super Cup (2) 2012, 2017 UEFA Super Cup (2) 2014, 2017 FIFA Club World Cup (3) 2014, 2016, 2017

Trophy Wins at Juventus

Trophies (and their count) Seasons Won Serie A (2) 2018–19, 2019–20 Coppa Italia 2020–21 Italian Super Cup (2) 2018, 2020

Trophy Wins at Al Nassr

Trophies (and their count) Seasons Won Saudi Pro League 2025–26 Arab Club Champions Cup 2023

Trophy Wins With Portugal

Trophies (and their count) Seasons Won European Championship 2016 UEFA Nations League 2018–19, 2024–25 ALSO READ: Nepal vs USA Live Streaming: Where To Watch ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 Match In India?

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