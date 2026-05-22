Cristiano Ronaldo Wins Saudi Pro League Title: Full List Of CR7's Career Trophies

Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice as Al Nassr sealed the Saudi Pro League title with an emphatic 4-1 win over Damac on the final day of the season. Sadio Mane and Kingsley Coman also found the net in a dominant performance from Jorge Jesus's side.
The victory took Al Nassr to 86 points, finishing two ahead of rivals Al Hilal, who defeated Al Fayha 1-0 but had to settle for second place. It marked Al Nassr's first league championship since 2019. This is Ronaldo's first domestic title in Saudi Arabia since joining the club in 2022.
It means so much to us ???? YALLA NASSR! ???????? pic.twitter.com/Uw1HSc6smC— Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) May 21, 2026
As Ronaldo and Al Nassr bask in the success of winning the Saudi Pro League, we look at the Portuguese superstar's trophies and title counts:
Trophy Wins at Manchester United
|Trophies (and their count)
|Seasons Won
|Premier League (3)
|2006–07, 2007–08, 2008–09
|UEFA Champions League
|2007–08
|FA Cup
|2003-04
|Carabao Cup (2)
|2005–06, 2008–09
|Community Shield
|2007
|FIFA Club World Cup
|2008
Trophy Wins at Real Madrid
|Trophies (and their count)
|Seasons Won
|La Liga (2)
|2011–12, 2016–17
|Champions League (4)
|2013–14, 2015–16, 2016–17, 2017–18
|Copa del Rey (2)
|2010–11, 2013–14
|Spanish Super Cup (2)
|2012, 2017
|UEFA Super Cup (2)
|2014, 2017
|FIFA Club World Cup (3)
|2014, 2016, 2017
Trophy Wins at Juventus
|Trophies (and their count)
|Seasons Won
|Serie A (2)
|2018–19, 2019–20
|Coppa Italia
|2020–21
|Italian Super Cup (2)
|2018, 2020
Trophy Wins at Al Nassr
|Trophies (and their count)
|Seasons Won
|Saudi Pro League
|2025–26
|Arab Club Champions Cup
|2023
Trophy Wins With Portugal
|Trophies (and their count)
|Seasons Won
|European Championship
|2016
|UEFA Nations League
|2018–19, 2024–25
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