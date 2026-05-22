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Cristiano Ronaldo Wins Saudi Pro League Title: Full List Of CR7's Career Trophies

By clinching the Saudi Pro League title, the Portuguese star has won the domestic league with every club that he has played for.

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Cristiano Ronaldo Wins Saudi Pro League Title: Full List Of CR7's Career Trophies
This isRonaldo's first domestic title in Saudi Arabia since joining the club in 2022.
Image: Cristiano Ronaldo/X

Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice as Al Nassr sealed the Saudi Pro League title with an emphatic 4-1 win over Damac on the final day of the season. Sadio Mane and Kingsley Coman also found the net in a dominant performance from Jorge Jesus's side.

The victory took Al Nassr to 86 points, finishing two ahead of rivals Al Hilal, who defeated Al Fayha 1-0 but had to settle for second place. It marked Al Nassr's first league championship since 2019. This is Ronaldo's first domestic title in Saudi Arabia since joining the club in 2022. 

As Ronaldo and Al Nassr bask in the success of winning the Saudi Pro League, we look at the Portuguese superstar's trophies and title counts:

Trophy Wins at Manchester United

Trophies (and their count)Seasons Won
Premier League (3)2006–07, 2007–08, 2008–09
UEFA Champions League2007–08
FA Cup2003-04
Carabao Cup (2)2005–06, 2008–09
Community Shield2007
FIFA Club World Cup2008

Trophy Wins at Real Madrid

Trophies (and their count)Seasons Won
La Liga (2)2011–12, 2016–17
Champions League (4)2013–14, 2015–16, 2016–17, 2017–18
Copa del Rey (2)2010–11, 2013–14
Spanish Super Cup (2)2012, 2017
UEFA Super Cup (2)2014, 2017
FIFA Club World Cup (3)2014, 2016, 2017

Trophy Wins at Juventus 

Trophies (and their count)Seasons Won
Serie A (2)2018–19, 2019–20
Coppa Italia2020–21
Italian Super Cup (2)2018, 2020

 Trophy Wins at Al Nassr

Trophies (and their count)Seasons Won
Saudi Pro League2025–26
Arab Club Champions Cup2023

Trophy Wins With Portugal

Trophies (and their count)Seasons Won
European Championship2016
UEFA Nations League2018–19, 2024–25

ALSO READ: Nepal vs USA Live Streaming: Where To Watch ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 Match In India?

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