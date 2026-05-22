SEBI Announces One-Day Weekly WFH For Junior Staff After PM Modi's Appeal

Roughly a fortnight after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's push for remote work in an attempt to conserve energy, the Securities and Exchanges Board of India (SEBI) has introduced a work-from-home option for its junior employees, sources have told NDTV Profit.

This is a direct and temporary resposne to PM Modi's appeal amid the ongoing energy inflation crisis emanating from the Iran war. Sources have informed NDTV Profit that SEBI has announced a one-day-a-week work-from-home policy for employees from Grade A to Grace .

The market regulator is also considering postponing internal events as part of their energy conservation initiative and is, therefore, looking to reduce non-essential travel and hotel costs.

This comes against the backdrop of HDFC Bank allowing two days work-from-home for select staff, including critical operational divisions such as treasury operations, credit underwriting and risk, transaction banking, digital banking, and IT services.

ALSO READ: HDFC Bank Allows Two Days Work From Home For Select Staff

Similarly, HDFC Securities has also switched to a hybrid model, in response to PM Modi's austerity appeal.

Meanwhile, Goa Tourism and IT Minister Rohan Khaunte said the state can also deliver on PM Modi's appeal, as it is positioning itself as a leading work-from-home destination, aiming to move beyond its traditional image as merely a tourism hotspot.

Highlighting the rise of remote work and digital lifestyles, the minister told NDTV Profit that Goa is increasingly attracting professionals, content creators and digital nomads looking for a healthier work-life balance

READ MORE: 'Attracting Digital Nomads': Goa Minister Says State Can Deliver On PM's WFH Appeal

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