HDFC Bank Allows Two Days Work From Home For Select Staff: Report

India's prominent bank HDFC Bank has introduced a work-from-home arrangement allowing select employees to work remotely for up to two days a week. The policy applies to employees in Business Enabling Functions and Corporate Enabling Functions and has been implemented with immediate effect for an initial period of 30 days, after which it will be reviewed, according to the Economic Times.

Under the new reform, the transition will cover two primary bodies of the bank's infrastructure:

Business Enabling Functions: This includes critical operational divisions such as treasury operations, credit underwriting and risk, transaction banking, digital banking, and IT services.

Corporate Enabling Functions: This encompasses foundational corporate departments including human resources, finance and accounts, legal and compliance, alongside secretarial and board functions.

With a massive nationwide footprint, HDFC Bank currently employs a workforce of over 200,000 people, making this organisational arrangement one of the largest structural alignments in the Indian banking sector, as per the report.

ALSO READ: Income Tax Return On Rs 12.5 Lakh Salary: What You Need To Know Before Filing ITR

Following the implementation of its new operational strategy, HDFC Bank confirmed that the policy will remain under review after the initial 30-day period, with future adjustments depending on operational requirements and performance outcomes. The bank clarified that all branches and customer-facing operations will continue to function normally without disruption.

Other big private banks like IndusInd Bank and Axis Bank also use similar hybrid work models for employees who do not deal directly with customers. The move comes in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to businesses and citizens to adopt work-from-home and virtual meetings to help conserve fuel amid rising crude oil prices.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.