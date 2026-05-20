MHT CET 2026 PCM Answer Key To Be OUT Soon; Check How To Download, Steps To Challenge, Objection Fee

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell is set to announce the MHT CET 2026 session 1 provisional answer key for the PCM category today. The examination for the PCM group was conducted between April 11 and April 20, 2026. Along with the release of the provisional answer key, the authorities will also publish the response sheets and open the objection window. Candidates can access all three through the CET login portal at cetcell.mahacet.org.

The MHT CET answer key will present the answers to the questions of the examination, while the response sheet will detail the candidates' selected answers. As this is the provisional answer key, students are entitled to contest any answer.

The window for challenging the MHT CET answer key will remain open until May 22. To challenge an answer key, candidates must provide evidence and pay a fee of Rs 1000 for each objection.

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MHT CET 2026 Answer Key: How to check & download

Step 1: Access the official site at cetcell.mahacet.org.

Step 2: Navigate to the candidate login page.

Step 3: Enter your registered email address and password accurately.

Step 4: Examine the answer key and response sheet online.

Step 5: Securely download the question paper for later use.

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MHT CET 2026 Answer Key: Process after the objection window closes

Once the window for submitting objections closes, officials will scrutinise the objections submitted by candidates alongside the accompanying proofs. Any objections found correct after the scrutiny will reflect in the final answer key.

Students should carefully review their response sheets prior to lodging formal objections online. Candidates should also retain printed copies for subsequent counselling and admission processes. The CET Cell is anticipated to provide further updates on results following the review of the reported objections.

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