TN 10th Result 2026: Tamil Nadu SSLC Results DECLARED; Check Direct Link, Websites To Check Marksheet

The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (TNDGE) declared the Tamil Nadu Class 10, or SSLC, examination results for 2026 today, May 20 at 9:30 AM. Following the release of the TN SSLC results, students who participated in the SSLC board exams can view and download their provisional mark sheets from official sites such as tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in, digilocker.gov.in, and umang.gov.in.

TN SSLC Result 2026: Pass Percentage

The overall pass percentage stood at 94.31% in 2026, an improvement of 0.5% compared to the results of 2025. Girls once again outshone boys in the Tamil Nadu SSLC Class 10 Result 2026. The pass percentage among girls stood at 96.47%, while boys recorded 92.15%. 5,171 schools achieved a 100% pass rate in the Tamil Nadu SSLC Result 2026

Students should keep their registration number and birth date readily available to check their results online as soon as the result link is enabled. The electronic mark sheet will display marks per subject, total aggregate score, eligibility status, and other examination-related information.

TN SSLC Result 2026: Direct Link To Check Class 12 Results

https://tnresults.nic.in/2026_SSLCtnresults/2026_8022sslc.htm

TN SSLC Result 2026: Direct Links to access Class 10 Results

Official Website : https://tnresults.nic.in/

: https://tnresults.nic.in/ TNDGE : https://dge.tn.gov.in/

: https://dge.tn.gov.in/ Digilocker : https://results.digilocker.gov.in/

: https://results.digilocker.gov.in/ Umang: https://web.umang.gov.in/landing/

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TN SSLC Result 2026: Steps to check & download results via official website

Step 1: Navigate to the official site – tnresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link for 'TN SSLC Results 2026' located on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your credentials including registration number and date of birth.

Step 4: Hit submit, and your Tamil Nadu 10th Result 2026 will appear on your screen.

Step 5: Review all information on the TN SSLC scorecard thoroughly.

Step 6: Download the result PDF for future reference.

TN SSLC Result 2026: How to check Class 10 results via SMS

Step 1: Launch the SMS application on your mobile device

Step 2: Input: TNBOARD12REGNO, DATE OF BIRTH

Step 3: Send it to 092822 32585 or +91 92822 32585

Step 4: The result will be sent to your mobile number via text message

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TN SSLC Result 2026: How to check Class 10 Results via DigiLocker

Step 1: Access the DigiLocker Results Portal or open the DigiLocker application

Step 2: Log in using your registered mobile number or Aadhaar credentials

Step 3: New users must complete the registration process beforehand

Step 4: Navigate to the “Education” or “Results” section on the homepage.

Step 5: Choose Tamil Nadu Board from the dropdown menu

Step 6: Click on “SSLC Result 2026”

Step 7: Provide the necessary details such as roll number and passing year.

Step 8: Hit the “submit” button.

Step 9: Download and save the provisional digital marksheet for your future reference.

The Class 10 examinations under the Tamil Nadu Board were held in an offline written format from March 11 to April 6, 2026, throughout the state. Over 800,000 students are eagerly anticipating the results. To qualify the TN SSLC Class 10 examinations 2026, students are required to secure at least 35 per cent marks overall and in each compulsory subject. Candidates who do not achieve the minimum passing criteria will have to appear for the supplementary or compartment exams, which are expected to be conducted in June 2026

TN SSLC Result: Previous years results trends

In the previous year, the total pass rate recorded was 93.80 per cent. A sum of 913,036 candidates sat for the examination, where girls achieved a superior pass rate of 95.88 per cent compared to 91.74 per cent for boys.

In 2024, the results for Class 10 were released on May 10, with the overall pass rate at 91.55 per cent. Approximately 894,264 candidates took part in the examination that year, out of which 818,743 candidates successfully passed.

2025: 93.80%

2024: 91.55%

2023: 94.66%

2022: 90.07%

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