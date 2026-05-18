Kerala SSLC Result 2026 Revaluation: Check Direct Link, Fees And Steps To Apply For Scrutiny

A day following the announcement of the Kerala SSLC Result 2026 on Friday, the Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has initiated the application procedure for revaluation, photocopies of answer papers, and examinations for Class 10 students. Individuals who are dissatisfied with their scores or wish to closely examine their grading can now submit their applications online via the official SSLC examination website within the designated timeframe.

Students who did not pass in one or more subjects, or those who feel they deserved better scores, can request revaluation, photocopies, and examination of answer sheets to guarantee transparency in the assessment process. This allows learners to inspect their answer papers and, if necessary, pursue rectification of any grading errors. However, these services are not applicable for the IT subject.

Kerala SSLC Revaluation 2026: Direct Link To Apply For Revaluation

Direct Link: http://sslcexam.kerala.gov.in/revaluation.php

Kerala SSLC Revaluation 2026: Follow these steps to fill out the re-evaluation form

Step 1: Visit the official portal of Kerala SSLC.

Step 2: Click on 'Rechecking/Photocopy/Review Application Registration' found in the latest announcements.

Step 3: Input your registration ID and birth date.

Step 4: Choose the subject and opt for rechecking, photocopying, or reviewing.

Step 5: Submit your application form.

Step 6: Print a copy of the submitted application.

Step 7: Deliver the printed application along with the payment to the headmaster of the examination centre where the student took the test.

ALSO READ: Kerala SSLC Results 2025 Declared: 99.5% Students Pass; Check Direct Links To Access Scorecard

Kerala SSLC Revaluation 2026 Fees

The Kerala Board has announced the service fees structure for SSLC 2026 post-result services, with revaluation priced at Rs 400 per subject, photocopy of answer scripts at Rs 200, and scrutiny at Rs 50. The board has clarified that only fee-paid applications confirmed by the headmaster will be considered for processing.

This year's Kerala SSLC examinations witnessed 414,290 candidates participating, of whom 410,456 students were deemed qualified for further studies. The cumulative pass rate was recorded at 99.07%. Female students achieved a pass rate of 99.22%, while male students attained 98.93%. In total, 30,514 students achieved an A+ in all subjects.

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