Five Stocks To Buy: BHEL, Dr Reddy's, KPIT Tech And More | May 20, 2026

Market analysts and brokerage firms have identified high-conviction trading ideas for the upcoming session, focusing on heavy electricals, pharmaceuticals, and IT services.

Top picks include heavy equipment major BHEL, pharmaceutical giant Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Acutaas, and IT services firm KPIT Tech.

BHEL

Shrikant Chouhan, Executive VP & Head Equity Research at Kotak Securities, sees positive price action in the heavy electricals major. He recommended a buy on BHEL for a target of Rs 415, advising traders to maintain a stop loss at Rs 394.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories

VLA Ambala, SEBI RA & Founder at SMT Stock Market, identified a buying opportunity in the pharmaceutical sector. She recommended entering Dr Reddy's in the range of Rs 1,300 to Rs 1,335 for upside targets between Rs 1,400 and Rs 1,550, while protecting the position with a stop loss at Rs 1,290.

Acutaas

Sachin Janardan Sarvade, AVP Derivatives, Retail Research at IDBI Capital Markets and Securities Limited, sees technical strength in Acutaas. He recommended a buy between Rs 2,850 and Rs 2,886 for a target price of Rs 3,275, suggesting a stop loss at Rs 2,699 to manage downside risk.

KPIT Tech

Rajesh Palviya, Head of Research at Axis Securities, highlighted momentum in the IT services segment with a buy call on KPIT Tech. He recommended an entry at Rs 743 for an upside target of Rs 768, advising traders to keep a strict stop loss at Rs 728.

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