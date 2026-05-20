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Zydus LifeSciences Shares in Focus: Motilal Oswal Maintains Neutral Rating on Limited Upside — Check Revised Target Price

Zydus LifeSciences delivered a better-than-expected financial performance in Q4, with 9.5%/19%/11% beat on revenue/Ebitda/PAT.

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Zydus LifeSciences Shares in Focus: Motilal Oswal Maintains Neutral Rating on Limited Upside — Check Revised Target Price
The current valuation provides limited upside and hence, Motilal Oswal has maintained Neutral rating on Zydus Lifesciences.
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NDTV Profit's special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India's top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit's subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.

Motilal Oswal Report

The brokerage firm Motilal Oswal has raised its earnings estimates for Zydus Lifesciences Ltd. by 5%/4% for FY27/FY28, factoring in-

  1. increased traction in limited-competition products in the US,
  2. industry-beating performance in domestic formulation and other emerging markets,
  3. higher R&D spending, and
  4. enhanced efforts toward marketing/promotion.

The brokerage values Zydus Lifesciences at 21x 12- month forward earnings to arrive at a target price of Rs 1,080.

Considering a higher base of FY26, Motilal Oswal expect 7% earnings CAGR over FY26-28. The current valuation provides limited upside and hence, the brokerage maintains Neutral rating on the stock.

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

Motilal Oswal Zydus Lifesciences Q4 Results Review.pdf
VIEW DOCUMENT

ALSO READ: Indraprastha Gas Shares In Focus As Systematix Revises Target Price After Q4 Results — Check Upside

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