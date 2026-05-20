Zydus LifeSciences Shares in Focus: Motilal Oswal Maintains Neutral Rating on Limited Upside — Check Revised Target Price

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Motilal Oswal Report

The brokerage firm Motilal Oswal has raised its earnings estimates for Zydus Lifesciences Ltd. by 5%/4% for FY27/FY28, factoring in-

increased traction in limited-competition products in the US, industry-beating performance in domestic formulation and other emerging markets, higher R&D spending, and enhanced efforts toward marketing/promotion.

The brokerage values Zydus Lifesciences at 21x 12- month forward earnings to arrive at a target price of Rs 1,080.

Considering a higher base of FY26, Motilal Oswal expect 7% earnings CAGR over FY26-28. The current valuation provides limited upside and hence, the brokerage maintains Neutral rating on the stock.

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Motilal Oswal Zydus Lifesciences Q4 Results Review.pdf VIEW DOCUMENT

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