'Hafta’ Protest In Bengaluru: Men Take To Streets In Gunny Bags

A group of protesters wearing gunny bags staged a late-night march from KR Puram towards the Bengaluru Police Commissioner's office, alleging that traders in the area were being subjected to illegal money collection and harassment.

The protesters, associated with the Akhila Karnataka Farmers and Traders Federation, claimed that authorities had failed to take effective action against those allegedly involved in collecting “hafta” from traders in KR Puram. The unusual form of protest was intended to highlight what the group described as the difficult conditions faced by local traders, reported NDTV.

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Federation president Ele Srinivas led the protest. The group planned to meet Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemanth Kumar Singh and submit documents and other material that they said supported their allegations.

According to the protesters, repeated instances of alleged extortion had created fear and insecurity among traders. They demanded intervention from senior police authorities and action against those responsible for the alleged illegal collections.

The protesters said they would continue pressing their demands if they were denied an opportunity to meet the Police Commissioner. They warned that, in such an event, they would approach the Home Minister and seek government intervention.

The group also threatened to intensify the protest by spending the night on the road if their grievances were not addressed.

However, the march was stopped before it could reach the Police Commissioner's office. KR Puram police intercepted the protesters midway and detained them.

The incident comes amid allegations by the traders' group that local businesses are facing pressure from illegal money collectors. The protesters maintained that their demonstration was aimed at drawing attention to the issue and seeking official action rather than disrupting public order, according to NDTV.

Police intervention prevented the group from proceeding further towards the city police headquarters. The allegations of hafta collection raised by the federation are yet to be independently established, and further action by the authorities will determine whether a formal investigation is initiated.

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The protest highlights growing concerns among sections of the trading community over alleged extortion and their demand for stronger police intervention and protection.