Authorities Remove Structures, Barricades Outside Pakistan High Commission In Delhi

Indian authorities on Thursday, August 20, 2026, removed traffic bollards, safety barricades and queue liners installed outside the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi, including in the area near its visa section. The structures were located in a lane outside the designated perimeter of the Pakistani diplomatic compound.

Visuals from the area showed damaged or broken barricades and security personnel present at the site following the removal. However, authorities have not publicly provided a specific reason for the action, as per the media reports.

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The development comes amid heightened diplomatic tensions involving India, Pakistan and the United States over Jammu and Kashmir. The removal took place a day after Pakistan raised objections with Washington over remarks by US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor during his visit to Kashmir.

Gor described Jammu and Kashmir as an “important part of India,” prompting a strong reaction from Islamabad. Pakistan rejected the statement as factually incorrect and summoned US Chargé d'Affaires Natalie Baker to deliver a formal protest.

Pakistan has consistently rejected the characterisation of Jammu and Kashmir as part of India and maintains its position on the disputed territory. The latest diplomatic exchange has further highlighted differences between Islamabad and Washington over the issue.

During his visit to Kashmir, Gor also met Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah. Discussions reportedly covered India-US relations and Washington's possible role concerning Jammu and Kashmir.

While the United States maintains that India and Pakistan must resolve their issues bilaterally, New Delhi consistently rejects any third-party mediation regarding Jammu and Kashmir.

The removal of the barricades outside the Pakistan High Commission has therefore drawn attention because of its timing, although there is no official indication that the move was directly linked to the latest diplomatic dispute.

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The development comes as India-Pakistan relations remain sensitive, with Jammu and Kashmir continuing to be a major point of contention between the two countries.

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