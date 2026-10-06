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Learn Hindi Or Leave The Job: Zomato Warehouse Supervisor Tells Staff In Bengaluru, Later Apologises In Kannada

Pro-Kannada activists gathered outside the warehouse on Monday, demanding strict action and his removal.

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Learn Hindi Or Leave The Job: Zomato Warehouse Supervisor Tells Staff In Bengaluru, Later Apologises In Kannada
Police reportedly took Ashok into custody briefly to calm the tense situation.
NDTV
  • A Zomato supervisor in Bengaluru told staff to learn Hindi or quit, sparking protests
  • The supervisor said he only speaks Hindi and does not know Kannada
  • Pro-Kannada activists demanded his removal and filed a police complaint
What disciplinary actions will Zomato take next?

A Zomato warehouse supervisor in Bengaluru has apologised in Kannada after a video of him telling local staff to learn Hindi or quit went viral, triggering protests by pro-Kannada activists and a police complaint.

The supervisor, identified as Ashok and reported to be from Andhra Pradesh, says in the clip that he does not know Kannada and will speak to the team only in Hindi.

He tells workers who want to stay on that they must learn the language, and adds that he does not mind if anyone leaves.

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When an employee points out that they are in Karnataka, he responds, "So what, I will only speak Hindi."

The video spread on social media and drew sharp criticism.

Pro-Kannada activists gathered outside the warehouse on Monday, demanding strict action and his removal, according to NDTV.

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A petition and a formal complaint were submitted to the Madanayakanahalli police, and reportedly a non-cognisable report (NCR) was registered against him. 

Police reportedly took Ashok into custody briefly to calm the tense situation, NDTV reported.

Details of any further legal steps are not available yet, and the allegations remain unproven.

Ashok later posted a video apologising in Kannada. Speaking with folded hands, he expressed regret for his remarks and promised not to repeat the mistake.

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There was no public statement from Zomato in the reports reviewed, and it is unclear whether he has been dismissed or is still employed.

The episode has renewed debate over workplace communication in Bengaluru, where employers draw staff from across the country.

Language has been a sensitive subject in Karnataka, and demands that Kannada be respected in public and workplace settings have surfaced repeatedly in the state's capital.

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