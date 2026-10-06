Sigma Box Office Collection Day 4: Jason Sanjay's Heist Thriller Slows Down After A Steady Weekend

Sigma, Jason Sanjay's directorial debut, has completed four days in theatres. After a strong opening on Friday, the action-comedy heist thriller saw its collections settle over the weekend before recording a further dip on Monday.

Here's the film's latest box-office performance.

Day 4 Box Office Collection

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On Day 4, Sigma collected Rs 84 lakh net in India, registering a 44% drop from its previous day collection. With this, the film's total India net collection has reached Rs 6.19 crore, while its India gross collection stands at Rs 7.04 crore, according to trade tracker Sacnilk.

The film registered 95,053 footfalls on Day 4, taking its total audience turnout to 6,10,565.

Box Office Journey So Far

Sigma opened with Rs 2.35 crore net in India on Friday, marking its highest single-day collection so far. However, collections dropped to Rs 1.50 crore on Saturday and remained at the same level on Sunday. The film then witnessed another decline on Monday, collecting Rs 84 lakh net on Day 4.

On the language front, the film collected Rs 38 lakh from Tamil screenings and Rs 46 lakh from Telugu screenings on Day 4.

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All About The Film

Sigma marks the directorial debut of Jason Sanjay, son of Tamil star Thalapathy Vijay, and was released in Tamil and Telugu on October 2.

The story follows Guru, a young librarian who runs a library started in memory of his late mother. Struggling with debts and constant pressure from loan sharks, he is desperate to find a way out of his problems.

His situation changes when a mafia dispute erupts over a hidden fortune. Seeing an opportunity, Guru forms a team and plans a risky heist to steal the money from the rival crime groups. However, the plan soon puts him and his team in danger as they face betrayals, violence and unexpected challenges.

Sundeep Kishan plays Guru, while Faria Abdullah plays Sam, his close friend and companion in the heist. Raju Sundaram, Sampath Raj, Shiv Panditt, Anbu Thasan, Yog Japee, Sheela Rajkumar, Magalakshmi Sudarsanan, Rockstar Kamalesh and Kiran Konda also appear in key roles.

The film's screenplay is also written by Jason Sanjay, with Ajaiy Ashok, Kaleel Raja and S. Sanjeev serving as co-writers. Sigma is produced by A. Subaskaran under the banner of Lyca Productions. S. Thaman has composed the music, while Krishnan Vasant is the cinematographer.

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