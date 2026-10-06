Baththa Box Office Collection Day 5: Vijay Sethupathi Starrer Sees Sharp Monday Drop

Vijay Sethupathi starrer Baththa had a solid run through its opening weekend before slowing down on Monday. The Tamil action comedy-drama, however, continues to attract audiences in theatres.



Here's the latest update on Baththa's box-office performance.



Day 5 Box Office Collection



On Day 5, Baththa collected Rs 1.30 crore net in India, marking a 58.1% drop from the previous day's collection of Rs 3.10 crore. With this latest collection, the film's total India net earnings have reached Rs 11.35 crore, while its India gross collection stands at Rs 13.18 crore, according to Sacnilk figures.



The film recorded an overall occupancy of 26.8% on Monday, with 1,12,952 footfalls across its screenings. This takes Baththa's total audience turnout to 9,39,645 footfalls in its first five days.



Box Office Performance So Far



Baththa opened with Rs 1.50 crore net in India on Thursday, marking a decent start to its theatrical run. The film gained momentum on Friday as collections rose to Rs 2.70 crore. It continued to perform well through the weekend, earning Rs 2.75 crore on Saturday before reaching its highest collection of Rs 3.10 crore on Sunday.



After recording its best single-day collection on Day 4, Baththa saw a sharp drop on its first Monday. The film collected Rs 1.30 crore net on Day 5. Despite the dip, the film managed to maintain its overall momentum and continued its run in theatres.

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All About The Film



Baththa is a Tamil action comedy-drama set in 1986 Madras. The story follows Baththa (Vijay Sethupathi), a feared local gangster who has become distant from his family because of his violent life.



Things take an unexpected turn when an eight-year-old boy, Sabari (Sai Prithvi Raj), accidentally locks Baththa inside an abandoned school restroom. With no weapons, men or power around him, Baththa is forced to deal with loneliness and hunger. During this time, he develops an unlikely friendship with Sabari, which slowly changes his outlook and brings him closer to his family.



Lijomol Jose plays Baththa's wife Kannima, while the supporting cast includes Ajay Ghosh, Arjun Chidambaram, Sahasra Shree, Hari Krishnan, Santhy Balachandran and Vishnu Govindhan.



The film is written and directed by Balaji Tharaneetharan and marks his third collaboration with Vijay Sethupathi after Naduvula Konjam Pakkatha Kaanom and Seethakaathi.



Sai Abhyankkar has composed the music, while Selvakumar S. K. is the cinematographer and R. Kalaivanan is the editor. Baththa was released in theatres on October 1.

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